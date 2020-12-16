US donates P2.3-M in equipment, WildAlert system to DENR to protect Philippine wildlife

MANILA, Philippines — The US last week turned over essential equipment and supplies to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to boost its work in combating wildlife trafficking and providing holistic care for rescued wildlife in its custody, its embassy in the Philippines said Wednesday.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) made the donation — comprised of tools worth over P2 million as well as a system intended to prevent wildlife crime — as "part of its support to strengthen wildlife law enforcement and protection in the Philippines."

"With new tools in place and the WildALERT System ready for roll out, the DENR is now better equipped and ready to respond to wildlife rescues and to conduct anti-wildlife trafficking operations, contributing to the Philippine government’s heightened prevention of zoonotic diseases and potential pandemics," a press release from the US Embassy in the Philippines reads.

The equipment, valued at P2.3 million, will be used for the proper handling and management of wildlife, particularly those rescued from illegal trade, the embassy said.

Among the items donated were conservation tags, armored gloves, snake tongs, forceps and microchips, which the embassy said would aid in the efficient handling and tagging of live animals. The items will be distributed to DENR rescue centers across the country.

Wildlife handling tools donated by USAID which will be distributed to DENR wildlife rescue centers across the country.

In addition to helping DENR veterinarians and personnel properly examine and care for rescued and injured wildlife, these tools will also speed up the animals' rehabilitation and recovery as well as their eventual return to their natural habitats.

"USAID also handed over the complete components of the Wildlife Agency and Citizen Law Enforcement Reporting Tool (WildALERT) system, which was launched on World Wildlife Day last March," the American embassy said.

It added that WildALERT was developed through the collaborative effort of USAID and the DENR to help agents on the ground to curb wildlife crimes through "real-time and centralized reporting."

"The system, made up of a mobile app and a reporting management platform, helps users correctly identify rescued wildlife species and promptly submit digitized reports of wildlife law violations. This can help improve the daily enforcement operations of the DENR and partner agencies across the country."

Chief of Party of USAID’s Protect Wildlife Project Rebecca Paz handed over the tools as well as the WildALERT system and manuals to Director of the DENR’s Biodiversity Management Bureau Ricardo Calderon on December 11, 2020.

