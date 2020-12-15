CHR probes brazen killing of security guard in Zamboanga office

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights condemned the brazen killing of its security guard in its Zamboanga City regional office, saying it shows the pervasiveness of violence in the country.

The CHR condemned the fatal shooting of its security guard in front of its regional office in Zamboanga City on Sunday. The commission committed to provide necessary assistance to his bereaved wife and three daughters.

“We strongly condemn this brazen attack on the very grounds of CHR—it speaks of the pervasiveness of violence and the thick shroud of impunity that darken our society,” lawyer Jacqueline De Guia, CHR spokesperson, said.

De Guia said the commission immediately launched a probe into the issue, as they called on local police to conduct a parallel investigation.

A Philippine Daily Inquirer report quoted Police Maj. Yashier Sarikin, spokesperson of Zamboanga City police, as saying that they already have several persons of interest in the murder. The gunmen also had full face helmets when they shot the guard, identified as Ronilo Ramos Obenieta.

She added that the murder of their guard has implications on the commission’s security and safety as an institution. “Amidst the prevalence of red-tagging and the continuing intimidation and disinformation against the Commission for its steadfast push for human rights, this act of violence within our compound is deeply concerning,” De Guia also said.

Tighter security measures are also need to prevent further risk and violence, she added.

De Guia turned to the government as she reiterated their plea to “address continuing atrocities on the ground” that persist even amid a pandemic.

“The Filipino people deserve a just and humane society, free from violence and impunity,” she added. — Kristine Joy Patag