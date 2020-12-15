#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
CHR probes brazen killing of security guard in Zamboanga office
This satellite image shows the Zamboanga Peninsula
Google Maps
CHR probes brazen killing of security guard in Zamboanga office
(Philstar.com) - December 15, 2020 - 11:42am

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights condemned the brazen killing of its security guard in its Zamboanga City regional office, saying it shows the pervasiveness of violence in the country.

The CHR condemned the fatal shooting of its security guard in front of its regional office in Zamboanga City on Sunday. The commission committed to provide necessary assistance to his bereaved wife and three daughters.

“We strongly condemn this brazen attack on the very grounds of CHR—it speaks of the pervasiveness of violence and the thick shroud of impunity that darken our society,” lawyer Jacqueline De Guia, CHR spokesperson, said.

De Guia said the commission immediately launched a probe into the issue, as they called on local police to conduct a parallel investigation.

A Philippine Daily Inquirer report quoted Police Maj. Yashier Sarikin, spokesperson of Zamboanga City police, as saying that they already have several persons of interest in the murder. The gunmen also had full face helmets when they shot the guard, identified as Ronilo Ramos Obenieta.

She added that the murder of their guard has implications on the commission’s security and safety as an institution. “Amidst the prevalence of red-tagging and the continuing intimidation and disinformation against the Commission for its steadfast push for human rights, this act of violence within our compound is deeply concerning,” De Guia also said.

Tighter security measures are also need to prevent further risk and violence, she added.

De Guia turned to the government as she reiterated their plea to “address continuing atrocities on the ground” that persist even amid a pandemic.

“The Filipino people deserve a just and humane society, free from violence and impunity,” she added. — Kristine Joy Patag

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lawmaker to block Leonen removal by quo warranto
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Removing Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen through quo warranto proceedings is not likely to prosper, a House...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte OKs pilot testing of face-to-face classes
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte and his Cabinet yesterday approved the conduct of a dry run of face-to-face classes in some schools located...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco allies give conflicting views on new ABS-CBN franchise
By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Two deputy speaker-allies of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco have issued contradicting views regarding the possibility of former...
Headlines
fbfb
Business leaders hope for faster vaccine rollout
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
An “accelerated” or early rollout of vaccines for COVID-19 would boost business confidence and promote economic...
Headlines
fbfb
No surge in COVID-19 cases yet, says Palace
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
There is no surge in COVID-19 infections yet in the country, but the public should continue to observe health measures to...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Groups: ICC prosecutor's report a 'ray of hope' in Philippines' rights situation
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
A preliminary examination determines if an alleged crime falls within ICC’s jurisdiction and if a full-blown investigation...
Headlines
fbfb
De Lima seeks grant of provisional liberty in third drug case
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
They told the court that prosecution evidence “are mostly inadmissible, incredible, contradictory and insufficient to...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA: Over 300,000 migrant Filipinos brought home due to pandemic
3 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs last week repatriated a record-high 13,537 overseas Filipinos, pushing its tally of migrants...
Headlines
fbfb
ICC prosecutor's decision on seeking probe into 'drug war' out in 1st half of 2021
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
In 2019, Bensouda said her office’s goal was to finalize the preliminary examination in 2020. But it was affected by...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH probes health facility for pricey swabs
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
The Department of Health is investigating a health facility for violating the price range set for COVID-19 swab tests, an...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with