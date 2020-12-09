Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 near 11,700

MANILA, Philippines — The foreign affairs department on Wednesday said four more Filipinos abroad have contracted the coronavirus to bring the total to now at 11,699.

Officials in a daily bulletin said today's additional infections came from the Asia Pacific region, which has reported 1,971 cases to date.

No new deaths and recoveries were reported by December 9, with fatalities staying at 847 and the number of persons who got well at 3,274.

Still, some 3,274 Filipino patients are receiving treatment for the COVID-19 in 82 countries.

The Middle East in 32 countries has 7,544 confirmed cases, and it also has 553 deaths and 4,657 recoveries.

Asia continues to keep its death toll at nine with some 1,390 recoveries.

Europe — where Britain has begun vaccinating its citizens with shots from Pfizer/BioNTech — accounts for 1,415 Filipino cases, along with 96 deaths and 1,010 recoveries.

Americas in its 10 countries, meanwhile, have 769 infections, 521 recoveries and at 189 deaths, hold the second highest death count among Filipinos.

Globally, the novel coronavirus has infected over 68.3 million individuals, nine months since the disease caused by it was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11.

The United States continues to have the most number of infections and deaths at 15.17 million and 286,338, respectively.

This was followed by India with 9.7 million cases, Brazil with 6.6 million, Russia with 2.5 million and France with 2.3 million.

Brazil accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 178,159, with India trailing at 141,360, Mexico at 110,874 and the United Kingdom at 62,130.

The Philippines' 444,164 confirmed cases put it at the 27th spot and continues to rank as the second in Southeast Asia with the most count of infections, next only to Indonesia's 592,900. — Christian Deiparine