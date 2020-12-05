Damage wrought by 'Ulysses' on agri, infra now over P19 billion â€” NDRRMC

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Damage wrought by 'Ulysses' on agri, infra now over P19 billion — NDRRMC
Residents slog through mud and debris as they retrieve belongings from their flooddamaged homes in Southville subdivision in Rodriguez, Rizal on Nov. 13, 2020. Thick mud coated several barangays in Marikina City and Rizal province after Typhoon Ulysses spawned extensive flooding which sent residents fleeing to their roofs.
The STAR/KJ Rosales
Damage wrought by 'Ulysses' on agri, infra now over P19 billion — NDRRMC
(Philstar.com) - December 5, 2020 - 11:07am

MANILA, Philippines — The destruction left by Typhoon Ulysses in its wake is now estimated to have cost over P19 billion in agriculture and infrastructure, latest data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed.

The NDRRMC's 24th situation report on the typhoon showed latest estimates as of 8 a.m., Friday.

Based on the report, the damage to infrastructure across the country is now priced at P12.01 billion.

Cagayan Valley leads the NDRRMC's regional breakdown with P4.91 billion in infrastructure losses.

Screen grab shows portion of NDRRMC report logging cost of damage to infrastructure as of Dec. 4, 2020, 8.a.m. 

With less than half of Region II's losses, Calabarzon comes in at a far second with P2.34 billion. Bicol and Central Luzon trail close behind with P1.98 billion and P1.87 billion in infrastructure damage, respectively.

Meanwhile, the NDRRMC said the estimated cost of damages on agriculture is currently at 7.25 billion.

Cagayan Valley took the hardest hit, incurring P2.12 billion in agricultural losses.

Screen grab shows portion of NDRRMC report logging cost of damage to agriculture as of Dec. 4, 2020, 8.a.m. 

The region is trailed by Central Luzon which lost 1.37 billion, followed by Calabarzon with 1.26 billion.

"A total of 73 dead, 85 injured and 19 missing persons were reported in Regions II, III, CALABARZON, V, CAR, and NCR," NDRRMC's report read.

According to the agency, 4,816,741 individuals — over 1.77 million families — were affected by the typhoon. Of these, 92,667 persons — over 22,943 families — are still spread out across 411 evacuation centers.

Typhoon Quinta, Super Typhoon Rolly and Ulysses lashed Luzon for three consecutive weeks, beginning in late October and ending mid November, causing President Rodrigo Duterte to place the entire island under a state of calamity. 

— Bella Perez-Rubio

TROPICAL CYCLONE ULYSSES
