#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
19 more Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 push total to 11,592
In this Sept. 23, 2020, photo, officials of the Philippine Embassy in Thailand assist 240 Filipinos at Suvarnabhumi Airport as they check in to their flight back to Manila.
DFA/Release
19 more Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 push total to 11,592
(Philstar.com) - November 26, 2020 - 9:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — The foreign affairs department on Thursday said 19 more Filipinos abroad have contracted the coronavirus, bringing the total to now at 11,592. 

Officials in a daily bulletin reported that the new cases came from the Asia-Pacific region alone. 

Recoveries also saw four more Filipino patients discharged to bring the count to 7,496, while fatalities stayed at 834 with no new deaths reported. 

Some 3,262 are still in hospitals receiving treatment.

"The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos and stands ready to assist and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible," the department said. 

Thursday's additional cases bring the number of infections among Filipinos in Asia Pacific to 1,914, along with recoveries now at 1,326 and its death toll remaining at nine. 

Overall, the Middle East still has the most cases at 7,535, together with 549 fatalities from the virus at 4,657 patients who got well. 

Europe, long dubbed as the "epicenter of the virus," has 1,313 cases among the Filipino community, 97 deaths and 993 recovered. 

Americas in its 10 countries have the least at 830 cases, 179 deaths and 520 recoveries. 

The additional cases among Filipinos today add to the more than 60.5 million individuals across the world infected with the COVID-19. 

There had also been 1.42 million deaths and the United States — where gatherings had been limited for its Thanksgiving holiday — leads with 12.7 million infections and over 262,000 deaths. 

India (9.2 million), Brazil (6.1 million), France (2.2 million) and Russia (2.1 million) followed in the list of countries with the most number of cases. 

The Philippines with its 424,297 cases is at the 27th spot. Authorities here are also in talks on the conduct of holiday activities with the Yuletide season fast approaching. 

Health officials in Manila have said that they bracing for a post-holiday season surge in coronavirus cases, with many Filipinos flocking to commercial centers for their holiday shopping. — Christian Deiparine

RELATED: 'Risk is high': DOH cautions against visiting crowded places as holidays near

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gloria Arroyo named as Duterte adviser
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Former President and House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo is back in the national government, this time as one of President...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine gov’t, private firms to sign deal for 2M doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
The Philippine government and private firms will be signing an agreement with British drugmaker AstraZeneca for two million...
Headlines
fbfb
Leonen refutes report he sought P5-M repairs on SC cottage
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Associate Justice Marvic Leonen has refuted a report saying he asked for nearly P5 million to repair the cottage in Baguio...
Headlines
fbfb
Cagayan governor sorry for anti-Muslim remark at Senate hearing
11 hours ago
The governor of Cagayan apologized Wednesday over his anti-Muslim remarks at a Senate hearing, where he insinuated that Muslims...
Headlines
fbfb
UP to adopt 'no fail' policy as COVID-19, typhoons hamper learning
8 hours ago
The University of the Philippines System will be not be issuing failing marks this semester, the student representative to...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
19 more Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 push total to 11,592
1 hour ago
The foreign affairs department on Thursday said 19 more Filipinos abroad have contracted the coronavirus, bringing the total...
Headlines
fbfb
'That's how he is': Palace defends Duterte's sexist jokes anew
5 hours ago
"Let's not give too much meaning to the jokes of the president. The president is really just like that, and he can't change...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte supports extension of Bangsamoro transition
5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte backs the extension of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, but stresses that Congress needs to...
Headlines
fbfb
Teenage pregnancy spike in typhoon-hit areas feared
By Christian Deiparine | 6 hours ago
Government should be on the lookout for a possible increase in teenage pregnancy cases in areas badly damaged by the recent...
Headlines
fbfb
De Lima outraged by continued EJKs amid pandemic
6 hours ago
“When will these EJKs ever stop? EJKs per se are already diabolical and insane. But what’s more insane about all...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with