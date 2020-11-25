Philippines sets price range for COVID-19 PCR testing

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health and the Department of Trade and Industry have signed a joint order setting a price range for coronavirus testing, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Wednesday.

Private laboratories and hospitals can charge from P4,500 to P5,000 for real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing.

Meanwhile, public facilities can only charge up to P3,800 for the service. In the order, P3,800 is also the minimum price for tests.

Duque said the joint administrative order was signed Tuesday. The order will be effective as soon as it is published in newspapers.

In early November, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the DOH and the DTI to formulate a price range for COVID-19 testing that is “just, equitable and sensitive to all stakeholders.”

It was the health department that recommended in September the issuance of an executive order to prevent exorbitant costs of coronavirus testing, which is vital in managing the spread of COVID-19. This service can go as high as P12,000.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.