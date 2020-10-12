Philippines sees 3,564 new COVID-19 cases; total now over 342,000

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coronavirus caseload rose to over 342,000 Monday, with 3,564 more confirmed infections added to the tally.

With a total of 342,816 COVID-19 cases, the Philippines now ranks 18th globally in terms of coronavirus infections, surpassing Saudi Arabia’s 339,267 total cases as of Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

This was the first time since October 5 that the country reported more than 3,000 additional cases. Monday's figures were based on the data from all except 13 testing laboratories.

Of the additional cases, 90% occurred within the last two weeks.

Latest figures from the DOH showed that 1,344 of the newly-reported cases were from Metro Manila, followed by 215 from Cavite, 212 from Laguna, 211 from Rizal and 164 from Iloilo.

The department also announced 150 additional recovered patients. The day before, the country saw 17,057 additional recoveries due to the DOH’s Oplan Recovery program.

The total number of COVID-19 survivors in the country now stands at 293,152.

However, 11 more patients succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 6,332. Of these fatalities, four were from Davao, followed by three from Calabarzon.

Excluding recoveries and deaths, 43,332 are active cases, of which 83,9% have mild symptoms, 10.8% are asymptomatic, 1.7% are severe cases, and 3.6% are in critical condition.

Last week, the OCTA Research group noted that the number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has declined to 2,500 additional cases per day, while it has decreased to less than 1,000 in the capital region.

More than 3.9 million people have been tested for the new coronavirus in the country.

Global COVID-19 cases have reached 37 million, including 1.075 million deaths.