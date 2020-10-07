Palace mum on ABS-CBN's return to free TV via Zoe's Channel 11

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang was mum on the return of broadcast giant ABS-CBN to free television three months after a House committee rejected the renewal of the network's franchise.

ABS-CBN was forced to migrate its programs to cable and digital platforms after the House legislative franchises committee thumbed down a bill that sought to renew its franchise, a move widely seen as an attempt to curtail press freedom.

However, some of ABS-CBN's shows will make a comeback on free television starting Saturday after the network signed a blocktime deal with Zoe TV channel 11, a broadcast outlet founded by religious leader and House Deputy Speaker Eddie Villanuneva.

"We have no reaction to it because they (ABS-CBN) are a content provider and for all intents and purposes, it is Zoe that will be subject to regulation because Zoe is the franchise holder," presidential spokesman Harry Roque told CNN Philippines yesterday when asked to react to the blocktime agreement.

"Well, what has happened is ABS-CBN has become a content provider so that’s a distinct line of business that does not require a franchise. So I guess the fans of 'Probinsiyano' and the other soap operas can look forward to them on Zoe TV, he added, referring to the network's popular action series.

President Rodrigo Duterte had accused ABS-CBN of defaming him during the 2016 elections and not airing his campaign advertisements even if he had already paid for their slots. ABS-CBN president and chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak has apologized to the president but denied that the network is advancing a political agenda.

While the House is dominated by Duterte's allies, Malacañang claims that the president had nothing to do with lawmakers' decision to reject the bill that would have given ABS-CBN a fresh 25-year franchise. Duterte, however, labeled the Lopezes, the family that owns ABS-CBN, as "oligarchs" during his fifth state of the nation address last July. The president has also described himself as a "casualty" of the Lopezes during the 2016 polls.

Because of the blocktime agreement, Zoe TV will be rebranded to "A2Z," according to a statement issued by ABS-CBN. The channel will also air programs produced by the Christian Broadcasting Network and Knowledge Channel.