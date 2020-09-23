Locsin, Carpio agree on South China Sea

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said he agrees with retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio that the Philippines’ only conflict in the South China Sea is with China, not with other claimants.

“To make it even clearer: when Viet fishermen ‘poach’ in our EEZ (exclusive economic zone) though close to features they claim we arrest them – and let them go in the spirit of amity because VIETNAM IS NOT TRYING TO TAKE WHAT’S OURS. So Carpio 1000 percent correct: our only conflict in SCS/WPS is with China,” Locsin tweeted.

According to Locsin, there is no need to file diplomatic protests against other claimants in the South China Sea that do not have an active conflict with the Philippines.

Carpio will stand as legal counsel in the case filed by former Philippine officials against Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials of China before the International Criminal Court.