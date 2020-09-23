#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Locsin, Carpio agree on South China Sea
According to Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, there is no need to file diplomatic protests against other claimants in the South China Sea that do not have an active conflict with the Philippines.
AFP/File
Locsin, Carpio agree on South China Sea
Pia Lee-Brago (The Philippine Star) - September 23, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said he agrees with retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio that the Philippines’ only conflict in the South China Sea is with China, not with other claimants.

“To make it even clearer: when Viet fishermen ‘poach’ in our EEZ (exclusive economic zone) though close to features they claim we arrest them – and let them go in the spirit of amity because VIETNAM IS NOT TRYING TO TAKE WHAT’S OURS. So Carpio 1000 percent correct: our only conflict in SCS/WPS is with China,” Locsin tweeted.

According to Locsin, there is no need to file diplomatic protests against other claimants in the South China Sea that do not have an active conflict with the Philippines.

Carpio will stand as legal counsel in the case filed by former Philippine officials against Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials of China before the International Criminal Court.

SOUTH CHINA SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alvarez: Government pandemic response ‘a failure’
By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Former speaker Pantaleon Alvarez has openly declared that the government’s pandemic response “is a failure.&...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 death toll in Philippines tops 5,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The Department of Health registered 50 new deaths, pushing the toll to 5,049
Headlines
fbfb
Anti-graft office that restricted SALN access has stopped doing lifestyle checks on officials
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has not been conducting lifestyle checks among government officials as chief graft buster Samuel...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Duterte addresses UN General Assembly
4 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to speak before the UN General Assembly on Tuesday night, Philippine time.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte praises DENR for controversial Manila Bay 'white sand' project
By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
"What do you want us to do? The problem is some are saying we are not doing enough. What can we do with the germ that's flying...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte at UN meet: South China Sea ruling is 'beyond compromise'
By Franco Luna | 4 minutes ago
Duterte added that the Philippines "firmly reject attempts to undermine it." 
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte hopes speakership rivals honor agreement
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
If President Duterte could have his way, he would like Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco...
Headlines
fbfb
Driver’s license to be required for scooters
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The Land Transportation Office will soon require electric scooter users to secure a permit and a driver’s license from...
Headlines
fbfb
2 doctors’ groups back price cap on swab test
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Two groups of doctors yesterday backed the move of the Department of Health to impose a ceiling on the prices of real time...
Headlines
fbfb
We need you: Duterte urges health workers to stay in Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Despite relaxing the deployment ban on healthcare professionals, President Duterte is hopeful that Filipino health workers...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with