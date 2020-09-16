Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas tests positive for coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — Progressive lawmaker Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Party-List) has tested positive for the coronavirus, a House official disclosed Wednesday.

In a message to reporters, House Secretary-General Luis Montales said: “We are sorry to inform you that Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Party-List) has tested positive for COVID-19."

"Let’s pray for their speedy and complete recovery," he also said.

With the confirmation, Brosas becomes the eighth House representative to contract the new pathogen and is, according to Montales, among 15 active cases in the lower chamber which include House employees and staff.

The other lawmakers sickened with the coronavirus include:

Rep. Henry Villarica (Bulacan)

Rep. Samier Tan (Sulu)

Rep. Johnny Pimentel (Surigao del Sur)

Rep. Mujiv Hataman (Basilan)

Rep. Raul Daza (Northern Samar)

Rep. Luis Ferrer IV (Cavite)

Rep. Eric Pineda (1-Pacman Party-List)

As of the Department of Health's latest bulletin issued Tuesday afternoon, the coronavirus caseload in the Philippines stands at 269,407.

— Franco Luna with a report from James Relativo