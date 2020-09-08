#VACCINEWATCHPH
Sorsogon lawmaker Ditas Ramos passes away
Photo shows Rep. Maria Bernardita "Ditas" Ramos (Sorsogon 2nd District).
Tita Ditas Ramos on Facebook
Sorsogon lawmaker Ditas Ramos passes away
(Philstar.com) - September 8, 2020 - 4:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Maria Bernardita "Ditas" Ramos (Sorsogon 2nd District) has passed away, Deputy Speaker Raneo Abu announced Tuesday. 

The announcement came during the House plenary session on Tuesday, after which the session was suspended for the day. 

It is still unclear what the House lawmaker passed away from.

She had earlier tested positive for the coronavirus on September 6, the eighth House representative to do so. 

Earlier in August, Rep. Francisco "Jun" Datol Jr. (Senior Citizens Party-list) also passed away at the age of 71. 

As of the Department of Health's latest bulletin issued that same day, the coronavirus caseload in the Philippines stands at 241,987. — Franco Luna 

