CHR calls for ‘transparent’ probe into deaths of Parojinog siblings in detention

CHR calls for âtransparentâ probe into deaths of Parojinog siblings in detention
Ozamiz Councilor Ricardo Parojinog is being escorted by aviation security policemen upon his arrival at the NAIA Terminal 2 in July 2018.
The STAR/Rudy Santos, File
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - September 8, 2020 - 8:55am

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights called on the government to “decisively address” the deaths of two Parojinog siblings while under government custody.

In an urgent advisory Monday, the commission urged custodial authorities to “pave the way for the transparent, thorough, speedy and impartial investigation of the said deaths in custody” as it expressed alarm over the absence of autopsy reports.

Former Ozamiz City councilor Ricardo “Ardot” Parojinog was found dead in his cell at the Ozamiz police station on September 4. The Philippine National Police said in a statement that “no violence was noted.”

Two days later, his sister Melodia, who was also detained in Ozamiz, died allegedly due to cardiogenic shock.

“CHR reminds government authorities of their obligations with every occurrence of a death in custody which may be regarded as extrajudicial killing if left uninvestigated and unaccounted for in accordance with human rights standards and principles under the UN Convention Against Torture and the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (the Nelson Mandela Rules) and applicable domestic laws,” it said.

CHR asked the government to guarantee that the remains of the Parojinog siblings will not be buried until a full and impartial autopsy is conducted.

Authorities should also cooperate with the commission and allow it to conduct jail visitation and obtain forensic evidence to find out if human rights violations were committed against the Parojinog siblings while they were in detention.

It also urged custodial authorities to report all occurrences of deaths in custody to the CHR.

“The CHR emphasizes that while criminality should not be countenanced, due process should not be compromised in the wake of deaths in custody,” it said.

The two are siblings of former Ozamiz mayor Reynaldo Sr., who was killed along with his wife and 10 others in a series of anti-drug raids in July 2017.

Reynaldo’s two children—former vice mayor Nova Parojinog and Reynaldo Parojinog Jr.—remain in government custody.

In 2018, President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to “wipe out from the earth” the Parojinog family whom he accused of having links to the illegal drug trade.

