P45-million COVID-19 funds to dialysis provider still â€˜unjustifiedâ€™ â€” Lacson

MANILA, Philippines — There is no justifying PhilHealth's release of P45 million in funds meant for calamitous events to a dialysis company amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Ping Lacson said on Thursday.
This comes after a dialysis company linked to alleged anomalies in PhilHealth's payment advances to healthcare institutions (HCIs) issued a statement denying any illegal or unethical activity.
"Nothing can justify the release of funds in the aggregate amount of at least P45 million to B. Braun Avitum Dialysis Center Inc. that has not catered to a single COVID-19 patient and with such record speed, compared to more deserving HCIs, especially government hospitals catering to COVID patients," Lacson countered.
B. Braun Avitum Philippines in their statement confirmed that it received funds from PhilHealth from its Interim Reimbursement Mechanism, which is intended for healthcare institutions hit by calamitous or "fortuitous events."
According to the company, the funds it received from PhilHealth have allowed it "to continue to provide renal services to dialysis patients who require regular treatment."
"Such treatment must not be interrupted despite the coronavirus situation, as our parents' lives will be compromised," it added.
However, Lacson has emphasized that the issue is with the release of funds meant for COVID-19 response to a healthcare institution that does not cater to coronavirus patients.
According to the senator, PhilHealth has released "hundreds of millions" to dialysis centers and maternity care providers but could not release P19 million to the Ospital ng Maynila which was accepting COVID-19 cases.
SEC registration
As the Senate resumed its probe into PhilHealth on Tuesday, Lacson took further issue with the dialysis company, claiming that there is no B. Braun Avitum dialysis center registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
He presented a certificate from the SEC which stated that “B. Braun Avitum Dialysis Inc” is not a registered corporation and that the commission only had a “B. Braun Medical Supplies Inc” on record.
"Our company was registered with the [SEC] on 11th December 1985 as B. Braun Medical Supplies Inc., whereas B. Braun Avitum a wholly-owned subsidiary of B. Braun Medical Supplies, Inc. was originally incorporated as Philippine Renal Care, Inc. on 24th January 2002...and later renamed as B. Braun Avitum Philippines, Inc.," the company said on Thursday.
"The [SEC] issued a certification which I read during last week's hearing that B. Braun Avitum Dialysis Center Inc is not registered as a corporation," Lacson countered later the same day.
"Unless they show their documents to the contrary and validated by SEC, I will have to stand by the government agency's issued document," he added.
Meanwhile, PhilHealth on Thursday night announced that it would be suspending the implementation of IRM to “review and resolve” issues arising from the congressional inquiry.
The agency also vowed to find ways to make the IRM more responsive to the needs of healthcare facilities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, PhilHealth clarified that "regular COVID-19] inpatient benefits, testing and community isolation packages shall continue to be enjoyed by its affected members," despite the suspension.
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. is facing scrutiny anew over more allegations of corruption.
It was in the headlines last year because of an alleged scam involving payments to WellMed Dialysis Center for treatments charged for a patient who had already died.
Rep. Stella Quimbo (Marikina) claims that the extent of PhilHealth fraud relating to excess pneumonia ppaayments is estimated at P15.4 billion from 2014-2018.
According to Quimbo, PhilHealth claims for pneumonia totaled 757,266 in 2018 alone, which is more than the estimated number of pneumonia patients based on DOH morbidity data.
"On the average, PhilHealth paid P14,445 per claim in 2018, hence, the value of ghost and upcased claims is estimated at P3.6 billion in 2018," the lawmaker says.
PhilHealth Senior Vice President Renato Limsiaco Jr., who was previously tagged as among the "mafia" inside the egency, defends himself at the Senate inquiry into alleged corruption in the state insurer.
Limsiaco claims former anti-fraud officer Thorrsson Keith started the villification campaign against the agency and himself and that there is no truth to the whistleblower's allegations.
"I respectfully request the Senate to make them (witnesses) accountable for their reckless action and present tangible proof," Limsiaco tells the Senate.
With two of their top officials unable to attend Senate hearings and another resigning from his post, workers at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. call on President Rodrigo Duterte to name "a caretaker who is an expert in the field of health insurance."
In a statement shared by Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino, PhilHealth Workers for Hope, Integrity, Transparency and Empowerment say the caretaker should also be of "proven integrity and incorruptibility" and is not being investigated in alleged multibillion-peso fraud at the state insurance firm.
"By doing so, all doubts about whitewashing and cover-up would be dispelled," they say.
"There are issues that need to be addressed and resolved decisively and immediately," they say, citing alleged overpricing and other allegations that the Senate and a Department of Justice-led task force are looking into separately.
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon says the Commission on Audit does not object to a proposal for a special audit of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. in light of alleged fraud involving "ghost" kidney treatments.
"I am glad that COA finds merit in our proposal for a special audit of Philhealth considering the gravity of the situation and the consequences if we fail to address the matter with urgency," he says in a news release.
Drilon says he talked to COA Chair Michael Aguinaldo, who "even recommended an accurate review of the actuarial life of Philhealth."
Drilon says: "What we have found out so far could just be the tip of the iceberg. We do not know how deep it is. We do not know how far it is and how prejudiced the actuarial life of Philhealth is."
Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 219 has dismissed the 17 cases of estafa through falsification of public and/or official documents against the owner and former employees of Wellmed Dialysis and Laboratory Center Corp. in relation to allegedly fraudulent kidney treatments charged to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.
The court says it has no jurisdiction over the cases filed against Bryan Christopher Wang Sy, Liezel Aileen De Leon, Edwin Corita Roberto, which it says should have been filed before the Metropolitan Trial Court.
"This court is bereft of jurisdiction to take cognizance of the Estafa through Falsification of Public/Official Documents cases which properly pertain to the first level courts," it says.
"Offenses punishable with imprisonment not exceeding six years pertan to the first-level courts," it also says.
The dismissal of the cases are due to the lack of jurisdiction, the court points out, and does not delve into whether the respondents are guilty or not.
