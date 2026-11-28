Actual malice must be proven in cyber libel cases vs gov't officials — Supreme Court

The logo of the Supreme Court at the Supreme Court Building in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — To convict someone of committing cyber libel against a government officer, the prosecution must prove they acted with “actual malice,” the Supreme Court ruled.

In a statement on Friday, November 27, the Supreme Court said that “actual malice” occurs when a person making a statement despite knowing it is false or having serious doubts about its truth.

The high court clarified that prosecutors must prove this element in cyber libel cases involving public officers, warning that such cases may have a chilling effect on the public.

The clarification follows Jade Karla Tan’s acquittal of cyber libel through a decision penned by Associate Justice Jhosep Y. Lopez.

Tan was previously convicted over Facebook posts she made after plans to open a fast-food branch in their town fell through.

In the posts, she accused a mayor of corruption and alleged that a high-ranking local official demanded bribes in exchange for building and business permits.

Witnesses testified that the posts referred to Catanauan Mayor Ramon Orfanel because Tan mentioned someone “who was sitting on the highest position” and the color orange, which Orfanel used in his campaign.

The SC ruled that no actual malice was proven, saying that the lower courts only relied on Tan’s grudge and her failure to verify the claims before posting them.

In a separate concurring opinion, Senior Associate Judge Marvic Leonen agreed with the acquittal.

“There can be no enlightened citizenry if citizens live with the fear of prosecution whenever they gain the courage to call out government wrongs,” Leonen said.

Under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, cyber libel is committed when a defamatory statement is posted online with malice and the person referred to can be identified.

Press freedom groups have long raised concerns about the use of cyber libel against Filipino journalists, especially during the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte.

In October 2026, his son Rep. Paolo Duterte (1st District, Davao City) filed libel and cyber libel complaints against National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag, dismissed policeman Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. and several GMA Network journalists.