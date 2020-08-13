#VACCINEWATCHPH
DOJ confirms death in Philippines of German businessman linked to Wirecard probe
The search for the $2.1-billion hole in Wirecard's accounting books uncovered by the German payments firm's external auditors reached the Philippines in June upon the discovery of “spurious” documents claiming that BDO and BPI held the missing money.
AFP/File
DOJ confirms death in Philippines of German businessman linked to Wirecard probe
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2020 - 4:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine authorities confirmed the death of a businessman linked to investigation into scandal-hit Wirecard AG, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Thursday.

“Per official documents submitted to the [National Bureau of Investigation], Christopher Reinhard Bauer, a German national [and] businessman, died on July 27, 2020 in a Parañaque hospital, due to natural causes,” the DOJ chief told reporters.

Guevarra last week said that the NBI is investigating a certain Christopher Bauer in connection with the global search for the $2.1 billion missing funds of Wirecard.

He added that Bauer appears to be a former executive of Wirecard Asia. “In 2015, an inward remittance to his account from Wirecard Asia was noted, reportedly for consultancy services rendered,” the DOJ chief then-said.

The NBI sent subpoena to the city health officer and the civil registrar of Parañaque City to submit the death certificate, burial permit and other relevant records with the death of Bauer.

On Thursday, Guevarra said that the NBI was able to confirm that the Bauer they are investigating and the person who died last July 27 is the same. “He (Bauer) was the same person summoned by the NBI in connection with the Wirecard fraud investigation,” he added.

Bauer also appeared to be a Philippine citizen married to a Filpino and in the tour operations business, Guevarra added.

Earlier Thursday, the NBI said they filed complaints against two employees of the Bureau of Immigration for falsifying the travel records of ex-Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek.

The bureau said it recommended the prosecution of Perry Michael Pancho, an immigration officer at Mactan Cebu Airport and Marcus Nicodemus, an IO at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 for falsification of public documents by a public official under the Revised Penal Code Article 171.

They will also face a complaint for violation of Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees in relation to RA 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE MENARDO GUEVARRA NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION WIRECARD
