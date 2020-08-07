PHILSTAR VIDEOS
This photo shows the National Bureau of Investigation headquarters in Manila.
Google Streetview
NBI to verify reported death of ex-Wirecard executive
(Philstar.com) - August 7, 2020 - 4:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ National Bureau of Investigation is verifying the reported death of a certain Christian Bauer, said to be a former executive of scandal-hit Wirecard AG, said Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

The DOJ chief said that the NBI has compelled the city health officer and the civil registrar of Parañaque City to submit the death certificate, burial permit and other relevant records of one Christopher Reinhard Bauer who died on July 27.

This is also to determine whether the deceased is the same with the Bauer who is being investigated by Philippine authorities, in connection to the global search for the $2.1 billion missing funds of Wirecard.

“It appears that he [Bauer] was a former executive of Wirecard Asia. In 2015 an inward remittance to his account from Wirecard Asia was noted, reportedly for consultancy services rendered,” Guevarra added.

“The commencement of the Wirecard investigation preceded Bauer’s reported death. The NBI has submitted an initial report last month,” the DOJ chief said, adding that the investigation is still ongoing.

In June, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said they have so far found no evidence that local banks are keeping the multi-billion dollar missing from Wirecard. Both BDO Unibank Inc. and Bank of the Philippine Islands denied business dealings with the German payments provider.

DOJ investigation also found immigration records showing former Wirecard chief operating officer Jan Marsalek enter the Philippines in June were falsified. Two Bureau of Immigration officer were relieved of their duties and face administrative sanctions over the falsification issue.

The Wirecard fiasco first exploded in January 2019, when a Financial Times report revealed accounting irregularities in the German firm in an attempt to steal money. In the latest development last week, E&Y auditors refused to sign off in Wirecard’s financial statements last year after they failed to account for 1.9 billion euros. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Ian Nicolas Cigaral

