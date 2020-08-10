PhilHeath chief reveals he filed for medical leave

MANILA, Philippines — As Philippine Health Insurance Corp. continues to face scrutiny amid allegations of corruption and fraud, the agency's chief Ricardo Morales on Monday said he has notified his superiors of his intent to go on medical leave.

It was reported on Saturday that Morales is undergoing treatment for cancer of the lymph nodes.

“I have already relayed to my bosses my intentions, and it’s up to them to decide. My fate is in their hands. Medical leave. But they still haven’t decided, so I’m still awaiting,” Morales told CNN Philippines.

The PhilHealth chief's condition was publicized after he sent a medical certificate, dated August 7, to the Senate Committee of the Whole which stated that he was undergoing treatment for lymphoma and that he had been advised by his doctors to take a leave of absence.

This comes as controversy continues to hound the the state-run agency, following former PhilHealth anti-fraud legal officer Thorrsson Keith's allegations that its executives stole P15 billion from its funds through fraudulent schemes.

"What we found at PhilHealth is the crime of the year due to the syndication of the distribution of cash advance, the interim reimbursement mechanism, and the repeated overpricing of purchased IT equipment," Keith told the Senate in Filipino last Tuesday.

In addition to the Senate's probe, which is scheduled to conduct its second hearing tomorrow, PhilHealth is also being investigated by the lower chamber of Congress, the Department of Justice and the Office of the Ombudsman.

The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission on August 2 said that it was ready to submit a report on the findings of its own investigation into PhilHealth's system to the chief executive.

PACC Commissioner Greco Belgica during a Laging Handa briefing said the PACC identified at least 30 individuals engaged in corrupt activities.

Sotto: No privacy for public servants

Since the publicizing of his condition, Morales has expressed his regret that his privacy was not respected.

The PhilHealth chief explained that he only sent the medical certificate to the Senate to request that he be allowed to attend the next hearing through video conference as he is immunocompromised.

Senate President Tito Sotto quickly responded to this, telling ABS-CBN on Monday: “There is no privacy! If you cannot stand the heat, get out of the kitchen!”

“I've said it before, when you hold a high public office, you are a servant of, and answerable to, the people," he added.

Sotto further said that Morales' medical leave would not affect the Senate's inquiry into the embattled state-run insurer.

"It won't stop our inquiry and other witnesses and testimonies from coming out. It won't also stop the filing of charges against erring officials of PhilHealth if warranted." — Bella Perez-Rubio