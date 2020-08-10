PhilHeath chief reveals he filed for medical leave

MANILA, Philippines — As Philippine Health Insurance Corp. continues to face scrutiny amid allegations of corruption and fraud, the agency's chief Ricardo Morales on Monday said he has notified his superiors of his intent to go on medical leave.
It was reported on Saturday that Morales is undergoing treatment for cancer of the lymph nodes.
“I have already relayed to my bosses my intentions, and it’s up to them to decide. My fate is in their hands. Medical leave. But they still haven’t decided, so I’m still awaiting,” Morales told CNN Philippines.
The PhilHealth chief's condition was publicized after he sent a medical certificate, dated August 7, to the Senate Committee of the Whole which stated that he was undergoing treatment for lymphoma and that he had been advised by his doctors to take a leave of absence.
This comes as controversy continues to hound the the state-run agency, following former PhilHealth anti-fraud legal officer Thorrsson Keith's allegations that its executives stole P15 billion from its funds through fraudulent schemes.
"What we found at PhilHealth is the crime of the year due to the syndication of the distribution of cash advance, the interim reimbursement mechanism, and the repeated overpricing of purchased IT equipment," Keith told the Senate in Filipino last Tuesday.
In addition to the Senate's probe, which is scheduled to conduct its second hearing tomorrow, PhilHealth is also being investigated by the lower chamber of Congress, the Department of Justice and the Office of the Ombudsman.
The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission on August 2 said that it was ready to submit a report on the findings of its own investigation into PhilHealth's system to the chief executive.
PACC Commissioner Greco Belgica during a Laging Handa briefing said the PACC identified at least 30 individuals engaged in corrupt activities.
Sotto: No privacy for public servants
Since the publicizing of his condition, Morales has expressed his regret that his privacy was not respected.
The PhilHealth chief explained that he only sent the medical certificate to the Senate to request that he be allowed to attend the next hearing through video conference as he is immunocompromised.
Senate President Tito Sotto quickly responded to this, telling ABS-CBN on Monday: “There is no privacy! If you cannot stand the heat, get out of the kitchen!”
“I've said it before, when you hold a high public office, you are a servant of, and answerable to, the people," he added.
Sotto further said that Morales' medical leave would not affect the Senate's inquiry into the embattled state-run insurer.
"It won't stop our inquiry and other witnesses and testimonies from coming out. It won't also stop the filing of charges against erring officials of PhilHealth if warranted." — Bella Perez-Rubio
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. is facing scrutiny anew over more allegations of corruption.
It was in the headlines last year because of an alleged scam involving payments to WellMed Dialysis Center for treatments charged for a patient who had already died.
Follow this thread for updates.
With two of their top officials unable to attend Senate hearings and another resigning from his post, workers at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. call on President Rodrigo Duterte to name "a caretaker who is an expert in the field of health insurance."
In a statement shared by Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino, PhilHealth Workers for Hope, Integrity, Transparency and Empowerment say the caretaker should also be of "proven integrity and incorruptibility" and is not being investigated in alleged multibillion-peso fraud at the state insurance firm.
"By doing so, all doubts about whitewashing and cover-up would be dispelled," they say.
"There are issues that need to be addressed and resolved decisively and immediately," they say, citing alleged overpricing and other allegations that the Senate and a Department of Justice-led task force are looking into separately.
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon says the Commission on Audit does not object to a proposal for a special audit of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. in light of alleged fraud involving "ghost" kidney treatments.
"I am glad that COA finds merit in our proposal for a special audit of Philhealth considering the gravity of the situation and the consequences if we fail to address the matter with urgency," he says in a news release.
Drilon says he talked to COA Chair Michael Aguinaldo, who "even recommended an accurate review of the actuarial life of Philhealth."
Drilon says: "What we have found out so far could just be the tip of the iceberg. We do not know how deep it is. We do not know how far it is and how prejudiced the actuarial life of Philhealth is."
Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 219 has dismissed the 17 cases of estafa through falsification of public and/or official documents against the owner and former employees of Wellmed Dialysis and Laboratory Center Corp. in relation to allegedly fraudulent kidney treatments charged to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.
The court says it has no jurisdiction over the cases filed against Bryan Christopher Wang Sy, Liezel Aileen De Leon, Edwin Corita Roberto, which it says should have been filed before the Metropolitan Trial Court.
"This court is bereft of jurisdiction to take cognizance of the Estafa through Falsification of Public/Official Documents cases which properly pertain to the first level courts," it says.
"Offenses punishable with imprisonment not exceeding six years pertan to the first-level courts," it also says.
The dismissal of the cases are due to the lack of jurisdiction, the court points out, and does not delve into whether the respondents are guilty or not.
- Latest
- Trending