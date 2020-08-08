PhilHealth execs may skip Senate probe over medical emergencies

MANILA, Philippines — PhilHealth officials have separately notified the Senate regarding recent medical problems that could affect their attendance to the chamber's second hearing on alleged corruption in the agency scheduled on Tuesday.

PhilHealth President & CEO Ricardo Morales has submitted to the Senate Committee of the Whole a medical certificate stating that he will be immunocompromised since he is receiving treatment for lymphoma, and has therefore been advised by a doctor to take a leave of absence.

“[Morales] is advised to complete 6 cycles of treatment during which he will be immunocompromised and vulnerable to opportunistic infections. It is therefore in his best interest that I have advised him to take a leave of absence. He shall undergo a repeat PET CT Scan after completing 6 cycles of chemotherapy, after which I shall make a recommendation when he can resume work,” read the medical certificate from Cardinal Santos Medical Center dated Friday.

The certificate was issued at Morales' request "for whatever legal purpose it may serve."

Meanwhile, PhilHealth Executive Vice President and COO Arnel De Jesus has confirmed that he will not attend the hearing due to "an unforeseen medical emergency."

"I attach a copy of my medical certificate issued by the Asian Hospital and Medical Center. Rest assured that I will make myself available when my health permits. I respectfully ask that my privacy be respected during this time,” read the Friday letter addressed to Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto.