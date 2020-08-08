PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
PhilHealth CEO Ricardo Morales
STAR/File
PhilHealth execs may skip Senate probe over medical emergencies
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - August 8, 2020 - 12:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — PhilHealth officials have separately notified the Senate regarding recent medical problems that could affect their attendance to the chamber's second hearing on alleged corruption in the agency scheduled on Tuesday.

PhilHealth President & CEO Ricardo Morales has submitted to the Senate Committee of the Whole a medical certificate stating that he will be immunocompromised since he is receiving treatment for lymphoma, and has therefore been advised by a doctor to take a leave of absence.

“[Morales] is advised to complete 6 cycles of treatment during which he will be immunocompromised and vulnerable to opportunistic infections. It is therefore in his best interest that I have advised him to take a leave of absence. He shall undergo a repeat PET CT Scan after completing 6 cycles of chemotherapy, after which I shall make a recommendation when he can resume work,” read the medical certificate from Cardinal Santos Medical Center dated Friday.

The certificate was issued at Morales' request "for whatever legal purpose it may serve."

Meanwhile, PhilHealth Executive Vice President and COO Arnel De Jesus has confirmed that he will not attend the hearing due to "an unforeseen medical emergency."

"I attach a copy of my medical certificate issued by the Asian Hospital and Medical Center. Rest assured that I will make myself available when my health permits. I respectfully ask that my privacy be respected during this time,” read the Friday letter addressed to Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto.

PHILHEALTH RICARDO MORALES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN franchise denial linked to House speakership
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
Does the rejection of the ABS-CBN franchise renewal have something to do with the scheduled change of leadership in the House...
Headlines
fbfb
‘PhilHealth mess can be traced to previous administration’
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The alleged anomaly in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. could be traced to policies of the state-run health insurer during...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin, Pompeo discuss policy on maritime claims
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has discussed with Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. his country’s...
Headlines
fbfb
‘We have to dance with the virus’
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
As the raging pandemic had sent the economy into a tailspin, it’s best at the moment to “dance with the virus,”...
Headlines
fbfb
PAGASA: Brace for more rains in coming days
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Filipinos should brace for more rains in the coming days as the low-pressure area east of Luzon was forecast to intensify...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
SWS: Half of Filipinos think publishing anything critical of Duterte admin is dangerous
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
A total of 51% of respondents agree with the statement, "It is dangerous to print or broadcast anything critical of the administration,...
Headlines
fbfb
Task force formed to stop PhilHealth corruption
By Christina Mendez | August 8, 2020 - 12:00am
An “exasperated” President Duterte yesterday ordered the Department of Justice to form a high-level panel to conduct a thorough investigation, do lifestyle checks and file criminal and administrative...
13 hours ago
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Avigan tablets for COVID-19 clinical trials arrive
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed yesterday the arrival of Avigan tablets for COVID-19 patients in the Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Philippines worse than Indonesia? No worries, says Palace
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
There’s no cause for concern regarding reports that the Philippines has overtaken Indonesia as the Southeast Asian nation...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
OFW deaths in Beirut rise to 4; one missing
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
The number of Filipinos killed in the powerful explosions in Beirut, Lebanon early this week has risen to four, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with