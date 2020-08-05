Teachers' group to DepEd: Revise 'failed' blended learning plan or postpone class resumption

MANILA, Philippines — A teachers' group on Wednesday urged the government to either revise its plans for the resumption of classes or to postpone it altogether, citing what it called the failed state of preparations thus far.

“To DepEd and the rest of the Duterte administration: Your time is up to prove that we can safely open classes on August 24 and every child’s right to accessible quality education will be guaranteed," Alliance of Concerned Teachers Secretary General Raymond Basilio said.

"We challenge DepEd to revise their entire plan such that the health and safety of its constituents will be ensured while learners’ right to meaningful and relevant education is delivered."

Two weeks before classes are set to reopen, Basilio said that ACT has already logged 36 COVID-19 infections among teachers along with a number of fatalities.

He said this while pointing out the absence of clear and comprehensive health measures from the government for teachers, students, school workers and parents.

During a press conference hosted by ACT, teachers further alleged a severe lack of overall support from the government, which they say has left both educators and students alike scrambling to prepare for the fast approaching resumption of classes amid the COVID-19 crisis.

'Modular learning but no modules yet'

The Quezon City Public School Teachers Association during the online conference revealed that they have not yet received the necessary modules for distance learning from the DepEd.

According to QCPTA president Kristhean Navales, the department has so far only released guidelines on how to print the modules once they are available. He added that these guidelines were released just a few days ago, mere weeks before classes are set to resume.

Navales said he is unaware of whether DepEd is currently printing modules and questioned the department's ability to have them ready by August 24.

In response to this alleged inaction, he said that some teachers in Quezon City are creating and printing their own modules and are paying with their own money to do so.

He further claimed that while there are some government subsidies that they may make use of to print their own modules, it would not be enough to cover the whole cost.

Before classes have even resumed, Navales said six teachers have already been infected with COVID-19, one of whom has since passed away. In addition to this, there are three suspected COVID-19 cases awaiting confirmation.

'Push for online learning, leaving localities behind'

Meanwhile, the Pasig City Public Secondary Teachers Association said its teachers, along with scrambling to make their own modules, are struggling to fund the materials needed to shift to an online format.

Myrvene Tesorero, PCPSSTA president, questioned that the current setup of making a Messenger group per class, when class sizes in public schools can average up to 60 students.

In addition to the challenges such a setup would present to the quality of learning, Tesorero pointed out that a number of teachers and students alike are struggling to find the funds for gadgets and internet connection.

As a result, she said teachers are lining up to take out loans from DepEd in order to buy laptops, while some students are bartering household items so that they can buy cellphones and access Messenger.

Tesorero futher explained that while Messenger may be used with free data, teachers and students alike need access to the internet for other resources.

She said this severely limits the capability of a whole class, along with a teacher, to be online at the same time.

Tesorero added that the reverting of Metro Manila to a modified enhanced community quarantine is working to further aggravate the economic challenges that come with online learning.

The Department of Health on Tuesday logged another record-topping 6,532 COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 112,593 and fatalities to 2,115. — Bella Perez-Rubio