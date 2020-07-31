DepEd: Public schools in over 300 districts have conducted dry runs for blended learning

MANILA, Philippines — Education Secretary Leonor Briones on Friday said that public schools in 345 districts have conducted dry runs in preparation for the resumption of classes on August 24.

"We can definitely start on August 24 with our blended learning approach. For months now, we have been conducting dry runs and simulations in all districts using different approaches," Briones said in Filipino during a COVID-19 task force meeting with the president.

These approaches include learning through radio, television, online platforms and modules, Briones added.

All classes for the rest of 2020 will be conducted through a blended learning approach, as President Duterte on Monday announced that he would not allow face-to-face classes until 2021, which is when he expects a vaccine for COVID-19 to be available.

According to the education secretary, 22.3 million students have enrolled for the incoming school year.

She added that the public sector had an enrollment turnout of 92%, but marked low turnout from the private sector at 31%.

Although classes officially begin on August 24, Briones said the opening of the school year will be launched two weeks earlier on August 10. — Bella Perez-Rubio