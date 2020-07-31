DepEd: Public schools in over 300 districts have conducted dry runs for blended learning

MANILA, Philippines — Education Secretary Leonor Briones on Friday said that public schools in 345 districts have conducted dry runs in preparation for the resumption of classes on August 24.
"We can definitely start on August 24 with our blended learning approach. For months now, we have been conducting dry runs and simulations in all districts using different approaches," Briones said in Filipino during a COVID-19 task force meeting with the president.
These approaches include learning through radio, television, online platforms and modules, Briones added.
All classes for the rest of 2020 will be conducted through a blended learning approach, as President Duterte on Monday announced that he would not allow face-to-face classes until 2021, which is when he expects a vaccine for COVID-19 to be available.
According to the education secretary, 22.3 million students have enrolled for the incoming school year.
She added that the public sector had an enrollment turnout of 92%, but marked low turnout from the private sector at 31%.
Although classes officially begin on August 24, Briones said the opening of the school year will be launched two weeks earlier on August 10. — Bella Perez-Rubio
Follow this thread for updates on when classes will resume, and how those classes will be conducted.
Photo: Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020. AFP/Ted Aljibe
Education Secretary Leonor Briones proposes to have limited face-to-face session per week for schools in areas with low cases of COVID-19.
In a delayed broadcast of President Rodrigo Duterte's meeting with the inter-agency task force on COVID-19, Briones says allowing limited face-to-face classes will help close gaps in education.
"We can allow face-to-face learning but to be strictly regulated in light of present conditions," Briones says, noting that stringent health standards will be imposed.
The Department of Information and Communications Technology says it has allocated P7.7 billion for the implementation of the Free Wi-Fi for All in Public Places and State Universities and Colleges Program.
DICT chief Gregorio Honasan II says the budget will be used to reach 23,100 lives sites by the end of 2021.
“We are aiming to provide every public school and SUC with free Internet connectivity and access to aid our students and teachers adapt to the new normal in the education sector. This is part of our commitment to DepEd, CHED and TESDA to ensure the education sector’s access to broadcast, connectivity and digital security this upcoming school year while the country is still under state of public health emergency,” Honasan says.
A group of teachers slam the Department of Education’s readiness to open schools on August 24 as "unfounded" since the agency "failed to present significant strides."
“DepEd is hell-bent on convincing the public that they’re ready to open classes on August 24 without giving substantial evidence to prove their claims, aside from their decorated simulation activities which frankly only showed how unrealistic and inapplicable it is to the real situation of the majority of Filipino families reeling from the crises, and therefore ineffective in delivering quality education," Alliance of Concerned Teachers Secretary General Raymond Basilio says.
"The showcased simulations were clearly aimed at supporting DepEd’s preparedness claims and not at earnestly assessing the feasibility of safely delivering quality education to all learners,” he adds.
The higher education system is not yet ready to resume classes, Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan says, pointing out that even the option of online classes poses a problem for students with no access to the internet.
"The clamor against online classes has failed to go away precisely because [Commission on Higher Education] and school administrators have failed to truly address it. Despite the number of times lack of access to internet or electronic devices has been pointed out, schools have forced schemes like partnering with telecommunications companies instead of simply suspending classes," it says.
"Despite the pandemic taking a heavy toll on students’ personal well-being, CHEd insists on making students pay more attention to academics than taking care of themselves and their families. Even a simple glance at any school’s situation would have revealed such, but de Vera clearly has no interest in taking a moment to assess it."
Philippine Business for Education said last week that suspending classes during the pandemic could lead to a lack of workers, which would hamper efforts to restart the economy.
A group of teachers says it is disappointed with the preparations reported by the Department of Education, less than 50 days into class opening.
The department's bid to "appear prepared by presenting the supposed partnerships it has forged with various government agencies and private corporations only shows how behind the agency is in fulfilling the requirements of its learning continuity plan and how still unclear the mechanics are of blended learning," the Alliance of Concerned Teachers adds.
