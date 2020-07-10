ABS-CBN bill authors: Network answered allegations, franchise should be granted

MANILA, Philippines — Some 91 lawmakers on Friday will decide on whether ABS-CBN Corporation — the Philippines’ biggest broadcasting company — should be granted a fresh legislative franchise, in what media groups and advocates stressed an issue on press freedom in the country.

Authors of bills seeking the grant of franchise to the embattled media giant asserted that questions and controversies lobbed against the network during the past hearings were answered and addressed.

“We, the 14 sponsors of various bills and resolutions seeking to renew the franchise of ABS-CBN Corporation, have found that ABS-CBN has fully complied with the provisions and requirements that will enable it to continue its long tradition of broadcast excellence in the service of the Filipino,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement.

The House Committees on Legislative Franchise and Good Government and Public Accountability on Thursday held a summation hearing on the past 12 sessions it held to discuss allegations and controversies related to ABS-CBN Corp. that is seeking the grant of a legislative franchise from the Congress.

After the last hearing, the lawmakers that penned bills in support of the grant of a franchise urged their colleagues to approve the renewal bills and called on House leadership to fast-track its passage, “so that the network may resume its broadcast operations and its much-needed services for the Filipinos nationwide.”

On ownership

Lawmakers spent at least three sessions discussing the nationality of ABS-CBN Chairman Emeritus Gabby Lopez. In one hearing, the network executive was asked to recite the Patriotic Oath which would supposedly show that Lopez is "100-percent" Filipino despite Philippine law allowing dual citizenship.

The Constitution holds that foreigners are prohibiting from owning and managing mass media, like ABS-CBN.

“The Department of Justice, the Bureau of Immigration, and the Securities and Exchange Commission have confirmed that ABS-CBN chairman emeritus Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III is a natural-born Filipino and never lost the citizenship,” they said.

The lawmakers also stressed that the Securities and Exchange Commission cleared the Philippine Depositary Receipts issued by ABS-CBN Holdings do not grant its holders ownership of the media company.

On tax deficiencies

The Bureau of Internal Revenue also affirmed that ABS-CBN "has been regularly paying taxes. The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) also clarified ABS-CBN’s subsidiary Big Dipper Digital Content and Design Inc. enjoyed tax incentives that were allowed under its laws."

Under current laws, tax incentives are valid deductions—and are enacted by the Congress itself.

“Conceptually, under our rules, tax avoidance is allowed as long as it is not abused. Using those exemptions allows us to avoid paying higher taxes... When we say not abused, there isn't really any fraud,” said Eleanor Roque, tax advisory head at P&A Grant Thornton, an auditing firm.

On content

Much of Monday’s hearing was spent on lawmakers airing their grievances against its news and current affairs team and its editorial content, often citing reports that involved them in accusing the network of “biased” reporting.

“ABS-CBN News observes the highest professional and ethical standards in journalism and holds itself and its people accountable for any mistake committed in the performance of its duties,” they said.

“ABS-CBN has championed public interest with a business focused on serving Filipinos all over the world through news, entertainment, and public service,” their statement read.

The lawmakers stressed that ABS-CBN has an unparalleled reach with 70 million Filipinos tuning in to its programs weekly, and it is now more than ever—in the middle of pandemic—that “we need a vibrant and independent source of information and news to tell the people what is going on.”

“It deserves the renewal of its franchise not only because it deserves so, but because we, the people, need its services to entertain and inform,” they added.

A vote for press freedom

For Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta (Sagip party-list), the long hours the lawmakers spent, himself included, discussing the issues they raised against the network does not hold much weight.

“It is not the view of the SEC that matters here. It is not the opinion of the DOJ that will prevail here. Not even the Bureau of Immigration or other agencies,” he said in his summation of the hearings.

“It is the will of Congress that should be accorded due respect,” Marcoleta added.

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano again insisted that the franchise renewal bid of ABS-CBN is not a press freedom issue—despite discussion on wanting to dictate the manner of reportage touched on during hearings.

“How shall we decide on the claims that it will be a blow to press freedom if the owners of a private media corporation [are] being denied the privilege of using public airwaves for private business that protects their interest and supports their handpicked candidates while targeting those who oppose them?” Cayetano said in his statement on Thursday.

In May, the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility said that "[a] democratic government should even be more careful in shutting down a media enterprise because this would violate fundamental rights of free expression and media freedom enshrined in our Constitution."

It also warned that "the sorry state of ABS-CBN delivers a message to every media company. Should it be the pleasure of Duterte, this could happen to other news organizations; which would then spell the end of press freedom under this administration."

Voting at the House is expected at around 1 p.m. on Friday.