COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This undated photo shows ABS-CBN chairman emeritus Gabby Lopez.
The STAR/file
DOJ: Gabby Lopez a Filipino citizen since birth
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2020 - 3:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Facts available to the Department of Justice bear out that ABS-CBN chairman emeritus Gabby Lopez has been a Filipino citizen from birth, an official said at a House hearing on Wednesday.

Lopez was invited to attend House of Representatives’ Committees on Legislative Franchise and Good Government and Public Accountability's hearing of ABS-CBN franchise bills to shed light on issues “personal” to him, including on his citizenship.

Foreign ownership, through Lopez and the use of Philippine Depositary Receipts, is one of the allegations hurled at the media giant. The Constitution holds that foreigners are prohibited from owning and managing mass media, like ABS-CBN.

EXPLAINER: ABS-CBN's Philippine Depositary Receipt holders not owners, lawyer says | Point by point: ABS-CBN answers Solgen Calida's quo warranto petition

ABS-CBN stated on May 11 that Lopez is a Filipino citizen born to Filipino parents, but questions on his American citizenship and possession of a US passport were discussed at the House hearing anyway.

Justice Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar, a resource person invited to the hearing, told lawmakers, in Filipino, that “because he [Lopez] has parents, both father and mother who are both Filipino citizens, that is why from his birth, he is a Filipino citizen.”

Aglipay-Villar explained that Lopez is also an American citizen since he was born in the United States. “By birth, both Filipino and American citizen.”

The Bureau of Immigration, which an attached agency of the DOJ, says on its website that Filipinos are citizens at birth due to "Jus sanguinis (right of blood), which is the legal principle that, at birth, an individual acquires the nationality of [their] natural parents."

"The Philippine adheres to this principle," BI says.

Aglipay-Villar told lawmakers that Lopez's "usage of his American passport is not reason to lose his Filipino citizenship and his non-possession of a Filipino passport is also not a reason that he is not a Filipino."

Aglipay-Villar pointed out that this principle was enshrined in the 1935 Constitution that was in effect when Lopez was born on 1952.

“Based on facts available to DOJ, there is no evidence presenting that [Lopez] became a naturalized citizen and he renounced his Filipino citizenship. His Filipino citizenship remains since birth,” she added.

Lopez told members of the House that he has a Philippine and a US passport. He brings both when he travels.

Lopez asserts Filipino citizenship in hearing

Earlier in the hearing, Lopez and ABS-CBN general counsel Mario Bautista stressed that the ABS-CBN chairman emeritus is a dual citizen.

“Mr. Gabby Lopez’s dual citizenship is an automatic legal consequence because he was born from Filipino [parents]. He was born in America, and we know that if you are born in US territory, you are an American citizen,” Bautista explained in Filipino.

For his part, Lopez said: “I am first and foremost a Filipino, I will live and die in the Philippines. I know in my heart that I am a Filipino. All my actions in the last 35 years I’ve been associated with ABS-CBN has been in the service of the Filipino.”

ABS-CBN is seeking the grant of franchise from the Congress. The media giant's free and regional channels and several radio stations have been closed since May 5, in compliance with the National Telecommunications Commission's Cease and Desist Order, which the network is assailing at a pending petition before the Supreme Court.

The SC has yet to take another action on their petition after it ordered the NTC, Senate and House to answer ABS-CBN's petition last week.

The company said it loses about P30 million to P35 million for each day it is off air.

ABS-CBN CORP. ABS-CBN FRANCHISE GABBY LOPEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Despite inadequate transportation, MMDA says commuters 'forgot' quarantine rules at GCQ's onset
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Ever since talks of general community quarantine began, government agencies have begun ramping up the narrative that the success...
Headlines
fbfb
Traditional jeepney phaseout to proceed
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
With still no clear timeline as to when they can resume operations amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, the Philippines’...
Headlines
fbfb
Termination of Visiting Forces Agreement with US on hold
19 hours ago
(Updated ) "I issued this diplomatic note to the US ambassador. It has been received by Washington and well at that," Locsin...
Headlines
fbfb
SC rejects Gadon plea vs NTC and House, scolds petitioner
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
“Having no legal standing, the Court does not deem it efficient to proceed to deliberate on other issues he raises...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace warns ECQ may be reimposed if…
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
As quarantine measures were eased nationwide yesterday, Malacañang warned the people that stricter protocols under...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Volunteer group: Improvised bike lane was decisive action to protect commuters
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
MMDA is coordinating with the police to determine other possible charges to be filed against members of the Bikers United...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Lorenzana: No militarization on Pag-asa Island
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
Despite the presence of hundreds of Chinese ships in the area, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said there is no threat...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
ABS-CBN's Lopez asserts Philippine citizenship at House hearing
3 hours ago
"I stand by my record over the last 35 years. I have been committed to the people of this country. It is a trust that has...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Government files criminal raps vs 301 barangay execs over cash aid distribution anomalies
3 hours ago
As of June 2, there are 301 barangay officials brought to prosecution following the case build up of the Philippine National...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Anti-terror bill would curb human rights, consolidate executive branch’s power — CHR
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia said the bill could be “used to limit substantial freedoms, including expression...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with