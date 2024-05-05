Marcos orders reconstitution of OP human resources

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has amended the composition of his office’s human resource promotion board for first-level and second-level career posts and awards and incentives committee.

Marcos reconstituted the Office of the President (OP) Human Resource Merit Promotion and Selection Board through Memorandum Order (MO) 24 dated May 2.

MO 25, issued on the same date, changed the composition of the OP Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence Committee.

Under MO 24, the deputy executive secretary for finance and administration will serve as the chairperson while the deputy executive secretary for legal affairs will be the vice chairperson of the OP Human Resource Merit Promotion and Selection Board.

The board will be composed of the deputy executive secretary for general administration, deputy executive secretary for support services and auxiliaries, two representatives from the Office of the Executive Secretary and the head of the Human Resource Management Office.

One representative each from the OP Employees’ Network for first-level and second-level posts are also included in the board, along with the head of office where there is a vacancy.

The Human Resource Management Office will serve as secretariat to the board.

MO 24 amended MO 33 issued by the Duterte administration in 2018.

The latest memorandum added the deputy executive secretary for support services and auxiliaries and representatives from the Office of the Executive Secretary in the board for first-level and second-level career positions.

The head of the legal office used to be included in the board.

Meanwhile, MO 25 introduced changes to the composition of the OP Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence Committee.

The issuance amended MO 60 released by the previous administration in February.

Under the previous memorandum, the senior official designee of the executive secretary served as the vice chairperson of the committee.