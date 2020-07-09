PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This May 5, 2020 photo shows the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City after the National Telecommunications Commission ordered its shutdown.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File
LIVE updates: House concludes ABS-CBN franchise hearing
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2020 - 12:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives committee on legislative franchises and committee on good government and public accountability are expected to wrap up the hearings on the renewal of ABS-CBN's legislative franchise.

Rep. Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro) and Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna Party-list) will give the summation of the authors of the bills seeking to grant the broadcast giant a 25-year franchise.

Rep. Franz Alvarez (Palawan), chair of the House legislative franchises committee, said there is no final schedule yet for the voting on ABS-CBN's franchise.

Get updates as we await the decision on one of the country's top broadcast networks, which sparked concern on press freedom.

 

ABS-CBN ABS-CBN FRANCHISE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Framers of the Constitution join legal challenge against Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020
By Kristine Joy Patag | 21 hours ago
In less than a week since the Palace announced the signing of the law, the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 now faces at least six...
Headlines
fbfb
‘ABS-CBN successfully defends franchise bid’
By Edu Punay | 14 hours ago
Television giant ABS-CBN has successfully justified its bid for franchise renewal before the House of Representatives, proponents...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID spike due to community transmission – DOH
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
Community transmission is now primarily driving the increase in coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases in the country,...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG calls for ordinances to jail quarantine violators
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government is urging local governments to pass resolutions punishing quarantine violators...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: I don’t need to be corrupt
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
Amid allegations of corruption thrown his way, President Duterte said he and members of his Cabinet won’t tarnish their...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
European Parliament asks Duterte to drop charges against Ressa
3 hours ago
“We are concerned her conviction sends a strong message to journalists that critical reporting risks imprisonment,”...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Pope Francis appoints Cardinal Tagle to Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue
3 hours ago
The council "is responsible for promoting mutual understanding, respect, and collaboration between Catholics and followers...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Anti-human trafficking offices in NAIA placed under lockdown
4 hours ago
The Department of Justice placed anti-human trafficking offices in three terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Economic managers: We will overcome this crisis
By Mary Grace Padin | 14 hours ago
Members of the administration’s economic team yesterday expressed confidence that the Philippines will overcome the...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Duterte: No rush in reopening economy
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The Philippine economy cannot be totally reopened for now or the number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases would increase by...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with