LIVE updates: House concludes ABS-CBN franchise hearing

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives committee on legislative franchises and committee on good government and public accountability are expected to wrap up the hearings on the renewal of ABS-CBN's legislative franchise.

Rep. Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro) and Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna Party-list) will give the summation of the authors of the bills seeking to grant the broadcast giant a 25-year franchise.

Rep. Franz Alvarez (Palawan), chair of the House legislative franchises committee, said there is no final schedule yet for the voting on ABS-CBN's franchise.

Get updates as we await the decision on one of the country's top broadcast networks, which sparked concern on press freedom.