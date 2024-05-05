^

Quiboloy case transfer request submitted

Nillicent Bautista - The Philippine Star
May 5, 2024 | 12:00am
Quiboloy case transfer request submitted
Apollo Quiboloy
AFP / Manman Dejeto

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Court Administrator (OCA), which is under the Supreme Court (SC), has submitted its recommendation on the request of the Department of Justice (DOJ) to transfer Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s cases from Davao City to Pasig City.

“I received information that the OCA has already submitted its recommendation, which is confidential,” SC spokesperson Camille Ting said in a text message to reporters.

“This will be a division case, which will be raffled to the justices comprising the divisions,” Ting added.

She earlier explained that the OCA makes a recommendation on the request made, but “the SC ultimately decides petitions for change in venue.”

The request for the change of venue was requested by the DOJ, saying that the transfer would allow the same team of prosecutors to “prosecute both cases together and jointly.”

Quiboloy is facing charges of child molestation and sexual abuse before a Davao City court.

The non-bailable offense of qualified human trafficking is filed against him before a Pasig City court.

Both lower courts have issued an arrest order against the preacher, who remains at large.

