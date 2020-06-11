COVID-19 infections in Philippines jump to 24,175 with addition of 443 cases

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 5:42 p.m.) — The number of confirmed coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) patients in the country reached 24,175 Thursday after the Department of Health reported another huge increase in new infections.
The DOH logged 443 new cases Wednesday—253 fresh cases and 190 late cases. The day before, the country saw 740 additional infections.
Fresh cases refer to patients who tested positive within the last three days, while late cases were patients who tested positive from at least four days earlier.
Of the newly-validated cases, 83 were detected in Metro Manila, 72 were from Central Visayas, while 288 were spread out across the archipelago.
Hundreds of new cases are still being detected in the country daily despite the nearly three-month implementation of quarantine measures.
Two hundred seventy more recoveries were registered, pushing the number of COVID-19 survivors to 5,165. This is the highest number of recoveries in a day.
But nine more people died due to the severe respiratory disease. This brought to 1,036 the country’s death toll.
President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to address the nation on Monday and provide new directives on community quarantine measures.
The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 415,277 people out of the more than 7.35 million infected worldwide.
The Department of Health reports that the total infection count in the Philippines is now at 24,175.
The Health department says there 443 additional cases, 270 recoveries and nine deaths.
The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the United States topped two million on Wednesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 112,900 people in the United States, which leads the world in the number of confirmed infections with 2,000,464, according to the Baltimore-based school's latest count. — AFP
The coronavirus has infected nearly two million people overall in the United States, and in the past 24 hours has caused 1,082 fatalities in the country, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The world's leading economic power is by far the country most affected by the pandemic, both in terms of the number of reported deaths -- 112,833 -- and the number of diagnosed cases, which stood at 1,999,313 at 8:30 pm Wednesday (0030 GMT Thursday).
The US continues to record around 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 every day, and is struggling to come down from that plateau as the level of infections wax and wane in different parts of the country. — AFP
The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Latin America passes the grim milestone of 70,000 fatalities on Wednesday, according to an AFP tally of figures released by national health ministries.
Brazil, the region's worst-hit country, accounts for almost 40,000 of the total deaths, registering 1,274 in the last 24 hours. — AFP
