COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Commuters riding a bus in La Union observe physical distancing on May 13, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
New rules: 'Low-risk' areas will now be under Modified General Community Quarantine
(Philstar.com) - May 13, 2020 - 3:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Areas classified as “low risk” for virus transmission will remain under community quarantine, the government’s coronavirus task force said Wednesday, a reversal of its previous announcement that stirred up alarm from local officials.

Areas considered “low risk” will now be placed under modified general community quarantine beginning May 16, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said in a press briefing.

“There will be no areas in the Philippines that will not be under community quarantine. There will just be different levels,” Año said in Filipino.

In an announcement on Tuesday afternoon that was supposed to be given on Monday night, the Palace said that community quarantine will be lifted in areas considered at low risk of transmission of COVID-19.

The DILG chief said the task force will amend the resolution that declared 37 provinces and 11 cities, including the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao as “low risk” areas, which “shall no longer be under community quarantine without prejudice to strict observation of minimum health standards” by mid-May.

Año said the government changed its mind after local chief executives expressed alarm that lifting community quarantine measures could trigger new coronavirus outbreaks.

“Local chief executives will have guidelines on how to implement modified general community quarantine so they can still have powers to stems the spread of the virus,” he said.

The government identified the following regions as low-risk:

  • Region I (Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Dagupan City)
  • Region IV-B (Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Palawan, Puerto Princesa City)
  • Region V (Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, Sorsogon, Legazpi City, Naga City)
  • Region VI (Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Iloilo City, Bacolod City)
  • Region VIII (Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Western Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, Tacloban City)
  • Region X (Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City)
  • Region XII (North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, General Santos City)
  • BARMM (Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Cotabato City)

Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What is modified, enhanced, general quarantine? Here's how to tell the difference
1 day ago
Here are the differences in protocols in the community quarantine classifications enforced by the government:
Headlines
fbfb
UP experts spot 'alarming errors' in DOH's COVID-19 patient data
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Comparing data just a day apart, errors found include changes in sex, age, residence (including non-existent cities) and even...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila, Laguna, Cebu City under 'modified' ECQ until May 31
1 day ago
(3rd update) The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases recommended the extension of the quarantine in the...
Headlines
fbfb
NCRPO chief hit for 'double standard' after throwing birthday party during ECQ
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
Outrage resounded on social media after Police Brig. Gen. Archie Gamboa, PNP chief, denied Tuesday afternoon that any...
Headlines
fbfb
Teacher who offered P50 million for Duterte slay arrested
By Eva Visperas | 17 hours ago
Elements of the National Bureau of Investigation Dagupan District Office have arrested a teacher who offered a P50-million...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Guevarra directs NBI to look into Sinas' birthday gathering
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
“My instruction is to look into all reported cases of non-cooperation/violation of quarantine protocols, regardless...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Presidential Security Group warns against threatening people over social media
1 hour ago
"Anybody could be held liable if he threatens to harm or kill a person. What more if the one (who) is threatened is the president...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
COVID-19 infections in Philippines climb to 11,618
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
More than 291,000 people have died out of more than 4.2 million confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Parents told: Don't fetch students stranded in NCR, government will bring them home
2 hours ago
Parents living in provinces will not be allowed to fetch their children stranded in their schools and dormitories in Metro...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
PNP exec apologizes but denies holding birthday party despite quarantine rules
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"Some of the pictures circulating in the social media were edited and grabbed from old posts. The pictures may depict itself...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with