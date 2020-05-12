COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
US skipped in Duterte's 'thank you' list despite P768-million aid
(Philstar.com) - May 12, 2020 - 11:43am

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte, through spokesperson Harry Roque, expressed gratitude to several governments and groups that have provided assistance to the Philippines in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president, however, missed the United States, which has so far donated more than P768 million ($15.2 million) to the country.

In a recorded video message, Roque thanked the governments of Australia, France, Japan, United Arab Emirates, European Union, as well as the UN humanitarian country team, UNICEF Philippines and UN Human Settlements Program.

Roque also mentioned the Manila Economic and Cultural Office, Philippine Red Cross, Philippine Stock Exchange, Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific and AirAsia.

Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police who donated their salary were mentioned.

The Permanent Mission of China to ASEAN was also included in the list, along with the municipal governments of several Chinese areas. Even Chinese video-sharing app Tiktok made it to the list.

Just last week, the US Embassy announced an additional P298 million ($5.9 million) to help support the Philippines in its response to COVID-19, which has infected more than 4 million individuals across the globe.

The latest assistance from Washington, wherein the US Agency for International Development will partner with 18 local governments in the Philippines' hard-hit areas, sought to promote effective crisis management and implement response plans.

"Funding will support local governments to rapidly disburse emergency funding and supplies, and strengthen the capacity of local crisis response centers to disseminate accurate and timely crisis response information, manage quarantine measures, set up public handwashing facilities, ensure food supply, and support local business recovery," the US Embassy said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump himself offered additional assistance to the Philippines in a phone call with Duterte last month.

According to the US Embassy, Trump "expressed his solidarity and offered additional assistance" to the country as it continues to face the contagion, which has infected 11,086 in the country as of Monday afternoon. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RODRIGO DUTERTE US-PHILIPPINES TIES
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 7, 2020 - 5:05pm

A thread of major developments in the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the United States from April to December 2020. (Photo by AFP/Mark Cristino)

May 7, 2020 - 5:05pm

The US government provides an additional P298 million to help support the Philippines in its efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US Embassy says the additional aid brings the total amount of US assistance to the Philippines to more than P768 million ($15.2 million).

The US Agency for International Development will partner with 18 local governments in the country's hardes-hit areas to promote effective crisis management and implement resppnse plans.

"Funding will support local governments to rapidly disburse emergency funding and supplies, and strengthen the capacity of local crisis response centers to disseminate accurate and timely crisis response information, manage quarantine measures, set up public handwashing facilities, ensure food supply, and support local business recovery," the US Embassy says in a statement.

April 22, 2020 - 1:11pm

The U.S. Embassy in Manila announces fresh assistance for health and humanitarian purposes during the COVID-19 crisis.

The new package of P269 million ($5.3 million) from Washington brings its total assistance to the Philippines to more than P470 million ($9.3 million).

The announcement came following the phone exchange between President Duterte and American President Donald Trump on Sunday evening.

April 21, 2020 - 9:43am

US President Donald Trump offers additional assistance to the Philippines to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Embassy in Manila said.

The US president made the offer in a phone call with President Rodrigo Duterte on April 19.

"Both leaders agreed to continue working together as long-time allies to defeat the pandemic, save lives and restore global economic strength," the US Embassy said in a statement.

April 20, 2020 - 3:09pm

President Duterte and U.S. President Donald Trump talked about "bilateral collaboration on COVID-19" on Sunday night over a phone call that lasted less than 20 minutes, Malacañang said at a press briefing.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque refused to disclose further details about the conversation. (Live updates here.)

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
International flights at NAIA start tomorrow
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
For a month starting tomorrow, all inbound charter and commercial international flights to Manila will be able to land at...
Headlines
fbfb
Ambo brings relief to scorched Metro Manila
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Rains from Tropical Depression Ambo will slightly bring down temperatures in Metro Manila this weekend, according to the state...
Headlines
fbfb
PCOO limits social media content after sharing wrong info on ABS-CBN franchise
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
The policy would be implemented "in the exigency of service and to ensure content consistency," Andanar said.
Headlines
fbfb
183 barangay execs face cash aid probe
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Criminal charges for corruption are being readied by the police against 183 barangay officials in connection with the distribution...
Headlines
fbfb
‘No face-to-face classes before August 24’
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
No face-to-face classes will be allowed in private elementary and high schools before Aug. 24, according to the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
12 hours ago
Oil firms hike gas prices by P2
By Danessa Rivera | 12 hours ago
Oil companies are implementing hefty fuel price hikes today as global oil prices have started to recover in the past two...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Palace to churches: Present distancing plans
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday urged religious groups to coordinate with local government units and to present proposals on how...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Task Force approves safety guidelines for construction work
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The government has approved the safety guidelines for implementing infrastructure projects in areas under enhanced or general...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Travel group waits for new normal
By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
With strict stay-at-home orders imposed in almost all corners of the world due to the growing threat of the coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
DPWH, Villar Group build mobile rooms at CCP complex
12 hours ago
Shipping containers purpose-built by the Department of Public Works and Highways and Villar Group of Companies into mobile...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with