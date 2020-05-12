US skipped in Duterte's 'thank you' list despite P768-million aid

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte, through spokesperson Harry Roque, expressed gratitude to several governments and groups that have provided assistance to the Philippines in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president, however, missed the United States, which has so far donated more than P768 million ($15.2 million) to the country.

In a recorded video message, Roque thanked the governments of Australia, France, Japan, United Arab Emirates, European Union, as well as the UN humanitarian country team, UNICEF Philippines and UN Human Settlements Program.

Roque also mentioned the Manila Economic and Cultural Office, Philippine Red Cross, Philippine Stock Exchange, Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific and AirAsia.

Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police who donated their salary were mentioned.

The Permanent Mission of China to ASEAN was also included in the list, along with the municipal governments of several Chinese areas. Even Chinese video-sharing app Tiktok made it to the list.

Just last week, the US Embassy announced an additional P298 million ($5.9 million) to help support the Philippines in its response to COVID-19, which has infected more than 4 million individuals across the globe.

The latest assistance from Washington, wherein the US Agency for International Development will partner with 18 local governments in the Philippines' hard-hit areas, sought to promote effective crisis management and implement response plans.

"Funding will support local governments to rapidly disburse emergency funding and supplies, and strengthen the capacity of local crisis response centers to disseminate accurate and timely crisis response information, manage quarantine measures, set up public handwashing facilities, ensure food supply, and support local business recovery," the US Embassy said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump himself offered additional assistance to the Philippines in a phone call with Duterte last month.

According to the US Embassy, Trump "expressed his solidarity and offered additional assistance" to the country as it continues to face the contagion, which has infected 11,086 in the country as of Monday afternoon. — Patricia Lourdes Viray