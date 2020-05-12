US skipped in Duterte's 'thank you' list despite P768-million aid

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte, through spokesperson Harry Roque, expressed gratitude to several governments and groups that have provided assistance to the Philippines in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The president, however, missed the United States, which has so far donated more than P768 million ($15.2 million) to the country.
In a recorded video message, Roque thanked the governments of Australia, France, Japan, United Arab Emirates, European Union, as well as the UN humanitarian country team, UNICEF Philippines and UN Human Settlements Program.
Roque also mentioned the Manila Economic and Cultural Office, Philippine Red Cross, Philippine Stock Exchange, Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific and AirAsia.
Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police who donated their salary were mentioned.
The Permanent Mission of China to ASEAN was also included in the list, along with the municipal governments of several Chinese areas. Even Chinese video-sharing app Tiktok made it to the list.
Just last week, the US Embassy announced an additional P298 million ($5.9 million) to help support the Philippines in its response to COVID-19, which has infected more than 4 million individuals across the globe.
The latest assistance from Washington, wherein the US Agency for International Development will partner with 18 local governments in the Philippines' hard-hit areas, sought to promote effective crisis management and implement response plans.
"Funding will support local governments to rapidly disburse emergency funding and supplies, and strengthen the capacity of local crisis response centers to disseminate accurate and timely crisis response information, manage quarantine measures, set up public handwashing facilities, ensure food supply, and support local business recovery," the US Embassy said in a statement.
US President Donald Trump himself offered additional assistance to the Philippines in a phone call with Duterte last month.
According to the US Embassy, Trump "expressed his solidarity and offered additional assistance" to the country as it continues to face the contagion, which has infected 11,086 in the country as of Monday afternoon. — Patricia Lourdes Viray
A thread of major developments in the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the United States from April to December 2020. (Photo by AFP/Mark Cristino)
The US government provides an additional P298 million to help support the Philippines in its efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The US Embassy says the additional aid brings the total amount of US assistance to the Philippines to more than P768 million ($15.2 million).
The US Agency for International Development will partner with 18 local governments in the country's hardes-hit areas to promote effective crisis management and implement resppnse plans.
"Funding will support local governments to rapidly disburse emergency funding and supplies, and strengthen the capacity of local crisis response centers to disseminate accurate and timely crisis response information, manage quarantine measures, set up public handwashing facilities, ensure food supply, and support local business recovery," the US Embassy says in a statement.
The U.S. Embassy in Manila announces fresh assistance for health and humanitarian purposes during the COVID-19 crisis.
The new package of P269 million ($5.3 million) from Washington brings its total assistance to the Philippines to more than P470 million ($9.3 million).
The announcement came following the phone exchange between President Duterte and American President Donald Trump on Sunday evening.
US President Donald Trump offers additional assistance to the Philippines to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Embassy in Manila said.
The US president made the offer in a phone call with President Rodrigo Duterte on April 19.
"Both leaders agreed to continue working together as long-time allies to defeat the pandemic, save lives and restore global economic strength," the US Embassy said in a statement.
President Duterte and U.S. President Donald Trump talked about "bilateral collaboration on COVID-19" on Sunday night over a phone call that lasted less than 20 minutes, Malacañang said at a press briefing.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque refused to disclose further details about the conversation. (Live updates here.)
- Latest
- Trending