Philippines gets nearly $4-M health assistance from US amid COVID-19 outbreak

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government received nearly $4 million or approximately P200 million in health assistance from the US in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A report released by the US Department of State stated that Washington has released approximately $18.3 million in emergency health and humanitarian assistance to ASEAN member states as of March 26.
"Nearly $4 million in health assistance will help the Philippines government prepare laboratory systems, activate case-finding and event-based surveillance, support technical experts for response and preparedness, risk communication, infection prevention and control, and more," the report read.
Among its ASEAN neighbors, the Philippines acquired the largest amount of financial assistance from the US in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
It also indicated that the US Department of Defense's Defense Reduction Agency also provided locally-sourced personal protective equipment (PPEs), training, exercises and laboratory equipment and materials to the Philippines.
According to the report, the Philippines has received more than $582 million in health assistance and nearly $4.5 billion in total assistance from the US in the past 20 years.
As of Tuesday, the Philippines has recorded 2,084 COVID-19 cases with 88 deaths.
The US also provided financial assistance to Cambodia ($2 million), Indonesia ($2.3 million), Laos (nearly $2 million), Myanmar ($3.8 million), Thailand ($1.2 million) and Vietnam (nearly $3 million).
The US has yet to provide the request of Brunei and Malaysia for respirators and PPEs after US domestic demands are met.
"Our country continues to be the single largest health and humanitarian donor for both long-term development and capacity building efforts with partners, and emergency response efforts in the face of recurrent crises," the US Department of State said.
A total of 40,057 deaths have been recorded across the world, including 29,305 in Europe, with Italy registering 12,428, followed by Spain with 8,189 and China with 3,305.
Since the virus emerged in China in December, 803,645 global infections have been confirmed, more than half of them in Europe, which has 440,928.;
The United States and Canada has 172,071 cases and 3,243 deaths and Asia has 108,421 cases with 3,882 deaths. — with Agence France-Presse
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The Department of Health confirms 227 new COVID-19 cases, which raises the national total to 2,311.
The country also registered eight new fatalities, bringing the national death toll to 96.
The DOH also announced the recovery of one patient, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 50.
The Department of Labor and Employment allows employers to defer payment of holiday pay of workers for Holy Week in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a memo released Wednesday, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III says holiday pay from April 9 to 11 may be deferred "until such time that the present emergency situation has been abated and the normal operations of the establishment is in place.
Establishments that totally closed or stopped operation during the enhanced community quarantine period will also be exempted from payment of holiday pay.
The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Embassy in the US, in coordination with other government agencies, repatriated a total of 881 Filipino seafarers from the United States.
The group of repatriates — 445 seafarers from Norwegian Cruises Dawn and Encore, and another 436 from MV Magica and MV Favolosa — arrived in the country early Wednesday.
The repatriates will undergo a 14-day quarantine monitored by the Bureau of Quarantine.
The coronavirus pandemic killed a record 865 people in the United States in the 24 hours until Tuesday evening, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The US death toll rose from 3,008 at 8:30pm EST on Monday to 3,873 at 8.30pm EST on Tuesday.
The United States now has 188,172 confirmed cases, by far the highest of any country, ahead of Italy, Spain and China. — AFP
The number of deaths in the United States from coronavirus has surpassed those reported by China, where the pandemic began in December, according to a toll published on Tuesday by Johns Hopkins University.
There have been 3,415 deaths in the US from the virus, the Baltimore-based university said, more than the 3,309 reported officially in China. — AFP
