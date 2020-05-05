Philippines sees 93 more COVID-19 survivors as infections hit 9,684

MANILA, Philippines (Updated, 5:02 p.m.) — A total of 199 more people have contracted the coronavirus disease in the Philippines, pushing the nationwide total to 9,684 cases Tuesday.

Eighty-six percent of the new infections were reported in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila, the Department of Health said.

Related Stories Philippines targets to accredit 58 additional COVID-19 testing labs

The country also saw a huge increase in the number of patients who survived COVID-19, with 93 recoveries. This brings the total number of recoveries to 1,408.

The day before, the Philippines recorded the biggest single-day number of recoveries to date with 101 people winning the fight against the severe respiratory disease.

But 14 more people succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 637.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said 43 provinces have not had a single confirmed case in the past two weeks as it now takes five days for the declared COVID-19 infections to double.

“But it is still too early to say that we have peaked already,” Vergeire said in Filipino.

The DOH is aiming a daily capacity of 30,000 tests by May 31 despite missing its initial target of 8,000 tests per day. Currently, the number of people tested for coronavirus stood at 117,853.

To expand the number of new coronavirus tests that can be processed daily, the national government is targeting to build and accredit 58 more testing.

Four "mega swabbing centers" in Metro Manila and neighboring Bulacan are set to open. Once operational, these swabbing centers can conduct 5,000 tests daily.

Global deaths from the coronavirus pandemic exceeded 251,000, mostly in the United States and Europe. More than 3.5 million people have been infected worldwide.