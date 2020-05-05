COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This May 5, 2020 photo shows shoppers lining up.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Philippines sees 93 more COVID-19 survivors as infections hit 9,684
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 5, 2020 - 4:05pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated, 5:02 p.m.) — A total of 199 more people have contracted the coronavirus disease in the Philippines, pushing the nationwide total to 9,684 cases Tuesday. 

Eighty-six percent of the new infections were reported in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila, the Department of Health said.

The country also saw a huge increase in the number of patients who survived COVID-19, with 93 recoveries. This brings the total number of recoveries to 1,408. 

The day before, the Philippines recorded the biggest single-day number of recoveries to date with 101 people winning the fight against the severe respiratory disease.

But 14 more people succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 637. 

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said 43 provinces have not had a single confirmed case in the past two weeks as it now takes five days for the declared COVID-19 infections to double. 

“But it is still too early to say that we have peaked already,” Vergeire said in Filipino. 

The DOH is aiming a daily capacity of 30,000 tests by May 31 despite missing its initial target of 8,000 tests per day. Currently, the number of people tested for coronavirus stood at 117,853.

To expand the number of new coronavirus tests that can be processed daily, the national government is targeting to build and accredit 58 more testing. 

Four "mega swabbing centers" in Metro Manila and neighboring Bulacan are set to open. Once operational, these swabbing centers can conduct 5,000 tests daily. 

Global deaths from the coronavirus pandemic exceeded 251,000, mostly in the United States and Europe. More than 3.5 million people have been infected worldwide.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Despite Panelo's claims, COVID-19 not the 'invasion' to justify martial law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
Justice Secretary Guevarra said that "invasion" and "rebellion" refer to "armed actions by human beings, not by non-living...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte apologizes, willing to 'talk' with Pangilinan, Zobels
8 hours ago
The chief executive is now willing to "talk" to the tycoons he butted head with over Metro Manila's water distribution s...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd: Classes to open on August 24
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
(Updated) Education Secretary Leonor Briones said school year 2020-2021 will formally open on August 24, either through physical...
Headlines
fbfb
BMP: Why release Jinggoy but keep other ECQ 'violators' in jail?
1 day ago
If police will let other quarantine violators such as former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada walk free, then political prisoners and...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
1 day ago
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
Palace distances itself from Panelo's 'virus invasion' idea
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
"We cannot, of course, deprive Secretary Panelo of his freedom of speech," Roque said.
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Duterte urges LGUs to allow repatriated OFWs to come home
5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte urged local government units to allow repatriated Overseas Filipino Workers enter their localities...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
At least 100 inmates for parole, clemency to be processed weekly — DOJ
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The Department of Justice will process at least 100 applications on relaxed guidelines for parole and executive clemency weekly,...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
Duterte asks DOJ to study whether Pinoy health workers can be prevented from migrating
By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte wants the justice department to study whether Filipino health workers can be prevented from...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
Philippines targets to accredit 58 additional COVID-19 testing labs
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
During a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte aired late Monday, Bases Conversion and Development Authority President Vince...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with