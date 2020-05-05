Philippines targets to accredit 58 additional COVID-19 testing labs

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is aiming to operate 78 laboratories by the end of the month to expand the number of new coronavirus tests that can be processed daily, the deputy chief implementer of the government’s COVID-19 response said.

During a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte aired late Monday, Bases Conversion and Development Authority President Vince Dizon said the government should invest in ramping up its testing efforts as it will take months or years before a vaccine for the virus is developed.

“Our goal, mayor, is to build 58 more or to accredit and operate 58 more laboratories so that by May 30, in less than a month from now, we will have 78 laboratories all over the country strategically located in areas that can really address the future surges in the communities all over the country,” Dizon said.

The BCDA chief said there are 20 licensed testing laboratories across the archipelago and there are 58 other facilities that are in advanced stages of accreditation.

“We need to speed up and Secretary [Francisco] Duque emphasized this, we need to speed up the accreditation of these labs in order to begin operation within the month of May,” Dizon said, noting that regional peer Vietnam—which appeared to be successful in containing the virus—has 112 testing laboratories.

“We can draw from the experiences of Vietnam and all other countries like Korea and Germany, those that have tested very, very swiftly and very broadly,” he added.

As of May 3, the Department of Health’s accredited laboratories conducted a combined 5,264 tests—way below the goal of 8,000 tests daily by April 30. DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said the decision of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, the country’s main reference laboratory, to scale down its operation affected the country’s testing output.

Although it missed the target, the DOH is aiming a capacity of 30,000 tests per day by the end of May. To date, 113,574 people have been tested.

But in President Rodrigo Duterte’s report to Congress, he said the country’s daily testing capacity reached 8,935.

He added that the Department of Science and Technology delivered 53 of its 132 specimen collection booths to facilities in Metro Manila, Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon. The remaining 79 swabbing booths will be delivered to other regions by May 3.

The Philippines on Monday reported 262 additional cases, pushing the nationwide tally to 9,485. Majority of the new cases were reported in Metro Manila (122) and Central Visayas (88)—where Cebu City is located.

The country also recorded the biggest single-day increase in recoveries to date with 101 patients. The number of patients who survived COVID-19 stood at 1,315, while the death toll reached 623.