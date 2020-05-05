Philippines targets to accredit 58 additional COVID-19 testing labs

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is aiming to operate 78 laboratories by the end of the month to expand the number of new coronavirus tests that can be processed daily, the deputy chief implementer of the government’s COVID-19 response said.
During a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte aired late Monday, Bases Conversion and Development Authority President Vince Dizon said the government should invest in ramping up its testing efforts as it will take months or years before a vaccine for the virus is developed.
“Our goal, mayor, is to build 58 more or to accredit and operate 58 more laboratories so that by May 30, in less than a month from now, we will have 78 laboratories all over the country strategically located in areas that can really address the future surges in the communities all over the country,” Dizon said.
The BCDA chief said there are 20 licensed testing laboratories across the archipelago and there are 58 other facilities that are in advanced stages of accreditation.
“We need to speed up and Secretary [Francisco] Duque emphasized this, we need to speed up the accreditation of these labs in order to begin operation within the month of May,” Dizon said, noting that regional peer Vietnam—which appeared to be successful in containing the virus—has 112 testing laboratories.
“We can draw from the experiences of Vietnam and all other countries like Korea and Germany, those that have tested very, very swiftly and very broadly,” he added.
As of May 3, the Department of Health’s accredited laboratories conducted a combined 5,264 tests—way below the goal of 8,000 tests daily by April 30. DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said the decision of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, the country’s main reference laboratory, to scale down its operation affected the country’s testing output.
Although it missed the target, the DOH is aiming a capacity of 30,000 tests per day by the end of May. To date, 113,574 people have been tested.
But in President Rodrigo Duterte’s report to Congress, he said the country’s daily testing capacity reached 8,935.
He added that the Department of Science and Technology delivered 53 of its 132 specimen collection booths to facilities in Metro Manila, Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon. The remaining 79 swabbing booths will be delivered to other regions by May 3.
The Philippines on Monday reported 262 additional cases, pushing the nationwide tally to 9,485. Majority of the new cases were reported in Metro Manila (122) and Central Visayas (88)—where Cebu City is located.
The country also recorded the biggest single-day increase in recoveries to date with 101 patients. The number of patients who survived COVID-19 stood at 1,315, while the death toll reached 623.
A thread of major news, developments and government pronouncements related the extended community quarantine across the country. Real-time updates about the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines are available in this live blog. (Main image by AFP/Ted Aljibe)
Albay province and Zamboanga City will be under enhanced community quarantine until 11:59 p.m. of May 15, according to a May 2 memo by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.
The memo was released on Monday, May 4.
The Department of Health reports 101 new recoveries in the Philippines, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 1,315.
With an additional 262 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the country's total is now at 9,485. Among the new cases 122 (47% ) are from the National Capital Region, 88 (33%) are from Region 7 while the remaining 52 (20%) are in various areas in the country.
The health department also logs additional 16 deaths, raising the national death toll to 623.
At least 12 Senate personnel tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing rapid test prior to entering the premises before the resumption of the session on Monday.
Senate President Tito Sotto says those who tested positive for the virus were sent to hospitals for swab tests and will be quarantined. — with report from The STAR/Paolo Romero
Lawyers' network Concerned Lawyers for Civil Liberties has raised concerns over continuing arrests and alleged human rights abuses during the COVID-19 lockdown.
"While we do not condone senseless violations of quarantine rules, we condemn the use of the supposed violation of said rules to arrest those delivering relief aid to the poor and even those protesting or expressing dissent," it says.
Police on Labor Day arrested feeding program volunteers in Marikina and Quezon City over alleged quarantine violations.
Activist workers have also been arrested for online posts of a protest held indoors.
CLCL noted that people have been arrested while trying to help " while allies of President Duterte were left untouched despite violations of quarantine rules, the government has hammered dissenters for the same supposed violations."
Five emergency quarantine facilities with a total of 120 beds were turned over to Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Hospital in Marikina City on Monday.
The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the WTA Architecture+Design Studio turned over the facilities, which were funded by the Marikina LGU and partly by United Architects of the Philippines-Manila chapter.
The emergency quarantine facilities will be used to treat and isolate COVID-19 patients with mild to no symptoms. The new facilities would also help decongest hospitals and increase the country's capacity to contain coronavirus pandemic.
