Philippines COVID-19 patients now at 8,772 as general community quarantine starts
(Philstar.com) - May 1, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday recorded 284 new cases of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19), sustaining an uptrend as the government begins the implementation of less stringent general community quarantine in “low-risk” areas.

The latest tally brought the country’s total count to 8,772. Meanwhile, 11 new deaths were recorded, pushing up the total fatalities to 579.

On the flip side, there were 41 new survivors, bringing the total number of patients who recovered from the highly contagious disease to 1,084.

With the health crisis lingering, the government is now facing the tough job of crafting an economic recovery plan that would allow businesses and public transportation to reopen while avoiding a second wave of infection.

Last March 17, President Rodrigo Duterte placed Luzon under an enhanced community quarantine, a move that upended the lives of half of the country's population and effectively paralyzed business and commerce in the main island that generates 70% of the country’s economic output.

The quarantine had since been extended until May 15 for “high-risk” places including Metro Manila and neighboring areas, while other key areas like Davao de Oro will transition to a more relaxed general community quarantine starting May 1.

Globally, at least 230,309 people have died worldwide, since the epidemic surfaced in China in December, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT Thursday based on official sources.

More than 3,218,410 cases have now been reported in 195 countries and territories.

In the United States, which has the highest toll, 61,717 people have died. Italy is the second hardest-hit country, with 27,967 dead, followed by the United Kingdom with 26,711, Spain 24,543 and France 24,376. — with AFP

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 1, 2020 - 4:07pm

A thread of major news, developments and government pronouncements related the extended community quarantine across the country. Real-time updates about the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines are available in this live blog. (Main image by AFP/Ted Aljibe)

May 1, 2020 - 4:07pm

The Department of Health logs 284 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the Philippines to 8,772.

The DOH also reports 41 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,084. Meanwhile, 11 new deaths were recorded, which raises the national toll to 579.

May 1, 2020 - 10:42am

Offshore gaming operations will resume operations to help in the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis, PAGCOR chairman Andrea Domingo says.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque also confirms this, noting that only 30% of offshore gaming workers may go back to work.

Roque adds that online gaming services are part of the BPOs, which cater to markets outside the country.

April 30, 2020 - 9:30pm

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases will discuss whether or not religious activities will be allowed to resume in areas under General Community Quarantine, presidential spokesman Harry Roque says.

News5 reports that this is in response to complaints that the IATF received over its decision to allow religious activities when people are supposed to be practicing physical distancing.

April 30, 2020 - 7:09pm

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers Private Schools slams the government’s neglect to equally pay attention to the plight of academic and non-academic personnel of private basic and tertiary education institutions.

Based on an online survey conducted by ACT Private Schools, 4,005 or 94% of the 4,268 respondents across 65 cities and provinces in the country did not receive any financial assistance to sustain living amid prolonged lockdown.

“With the private school teachers and staff being among the most vulnerable educational sectors, the government should also pay utmost precedence to the health and welfare of privately employed educational workers nationwide, especially now that their employment is at stake more than ever because of the economic impact brought by COVID-19,” says Jonathan Geronimo, secretary-general of ACT Private Schools. 

April 30, 2020 - 5:43pm

Government Service Insurance System announces it will release pensions ahead of schedule in May similar to what they did in April.

“Our pensioners will receive their pension on May 5, instead of the usual crediting date of every eighth of the month,” says GSIS President and General Manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet.

“The early release of pension is one of several proactive measures we are taking to help our pensioners cope with the extended Enhanced Community Quarantine period,” he adds. 

On Labor Day, Duterte reminds employers to provide 'humane working conditions' for Filipino workers
7 hours ago
On Labor Day, President Rodrigo Duterte reminded employers to provide Filipino workers “stable career opportunities...
Pfizer sees vaccine by September; Remdesivir proves effective
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
Pfizer Inc. has announced it could have a coronavirus vaccine ready by the fall, according to a report in The Daily Mail...
GCQ areas reopen today
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
After two extensions of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, some areas in the country will be placed starting today...
‘Seniors can go to work, buy goods’
By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
Senior citizens actively working or who are on an errand for essential goods are allowed to go out during the quarantine period,...
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
4 days ago
5 hours ago
To boost COVID-19 testing capacity, government to put up 4 'mega swabbing centers'
5 hours ago
The Philippine government is establishing four “mega swabbing centers” to beef up its capacity for COVID-19 ...
17 hours ago
Cash aid distribution deadline extended by 7 days
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has given local government units one more week to distribute the emergency...
17 hours ago
Labor Day: Recovery program for workers to be unveiled
By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
As the world marks Labor Day today, the Duterte administration announced it will launch a recovery plan for workers as the...
17 hours ago
DOT to focus on domestic tourism market
By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
The Department of Tourism will focus its recovery efforts on the domestic market before targeting international markets, given...
17 hours ago
Residents in GCQ areas can attend mass, work gatherings
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
tarting today, people living in areas classified under general community quarantine may attend mass and other religious services...
