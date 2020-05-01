Philippines COVID-19 patients now at 8,772 as general community quarantine starts

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday recorded 284 new cases of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19), sustaining an uptrend as the government begins the implementation of less stringent general community quarantine in “low-risk” areas.

The latest tally brought the country’s total count to 8,772. Meanwhile, 11 new deaths were recorded, pushing up the total fatalities to 579.

On the flip side, there were 41 new survivors, bringing the total number of patients who recovered from the highly contagious disease to 1,084.

With the health crisis lingering, the government is now facing the tough job of crafting an economic recovery plan that would allow businesses and public transportation to reopen while avoiding a second wave of infection.

Last March 17, President Rodrigo Duterte placed Luzon under an enhanced community quarantine, a move that upended the lives of half of the country's population and effectively paralyzed business and commerce in the main island that generates 70% of the country’s economic output.

The quarantine had since been extended until May 15 for “high-risk” places including Metro Manila and neighboring areas, while other key areas like Davao de Oro will transition to a more relaxed general community quarantine starting May 1.

Globally, at least 230,309 people have died worldwide, since the epidemic surfaced in China in December, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT Thursday based on official sources.

More than 3,218,410 cases have now been reported in 195 countries and territories.

In the United States, which has the highest toll, 61,717 people have died. Italy is the second hardest-hit country, with 27,967 dead, followed by the United Kingdom with 26,711, Spain 24,543 and France 24,376. — with AFP