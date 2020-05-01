Philippines COVID-19 patients now at 8,772 as general community quarantine starts

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday recorded 284 new cases of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19), sustaining an uptrend as the government begins the implementation of less stringent general community quarantine in “low-risk” areas.
The latest tally brought the country’s total count to 8,772. Meanwhile, 11 new deaths were recorded, pushing up the total fatalities to 579.
On the flip side, there were 41 new survivors, bringing the total number of patients who recovered from the highly contagious disease to 1,084.
With the health crisis lingering, the government is now facing the tough job of crafting an economic recovery plan that would allow businesses and public transportation to reopen while avoiding a second wave of infection.
Last March 17, President Rodrigo Duterte placed Luzon under an enhanced community quarantine, a move that upended the lives of half of the country's population and effectively paralyzed business and commerce in the main island that generates 70% of the country’s economic output.
The quarantine had since been extended until May 15 for “high-risk” places including Metro Manila and neighboring areas, while other key areas like Davao de Oro will transition to a more relaxed general community quarantine starting May 1.
Globally, at least 230,309 people have died worldwide, since the epidemic surfaced in China in December, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT Thursday based on official sources.
More than 3,218,410 cases have now been reported in 195 countries and territories.
In the United States, which has the highest toll, 61,717 people have died. Italy is the second hardest-hit country, with 27,967 dead, followed by the United Kingdom with 26,711, Spain 24,543 and France 24,376. — with AFP
A thread of major news, developments and government pronouncements related the extended community quarantine across the country. Real-time updates about the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines are available in this live blog. (Main image by AFP/Ted Aljibe)
The Department of Health logs 284 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the Philippines to 8,772.
The DOH also reports 41 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,084. Meanwhile, 11 new deaths were recorded, which raises the national toll to 579.
Offshore gaming operations will resume operations to help in the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis, PAGCOR chairman Andrea Domingo says.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque also confirms this, noting that only 30% of offshore gaming workers may go back to work.
Roque adds that online gaming services are part of the BPOs, which cater to markets outside the country.
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases will discuss whether or not religious activities will be allowed to resume in areas under General Community Quarantine, presidential spokesman Harry Roque says.
News5 reports that this is in response to complaints that the IATF received over its decision to allow religious activities when people are supposed to be practicing physical distancing.
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers Private Schools slams the government’s neglect to equally pay attention to the plight of academic and non-academic personnel of private basic and tertiary education institutions.
Based on an online survey conducted by ACT Private Schools, 4,005 or 94% of the 4,268 respondents across 65 cities and provinces in the country did not receive any financial assistance to sustain living amid prolonged lockdown.
“With the private school teachers and staff being among the most vulnerable educational sectors, the government should also pay utmost precedence to the health and welfare of privately employed educational workers nationwide, especially now that their employment is at stake more than ever because of the economic impact brought by COVID-19,” says Jonathan Geronimo, secretary-general of ACT Private Schools.
Government Service Insurance System announces it will release pensions ahead of schedule in May similar to what they did in April.
“Our pensioners will receive their pension on May 5, instead of the usual crediting date of every eighth of the month,” says GSIS President and General Manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet.
“The early release of pension is one of several proactive measures we are taking to help our pensioners cope with the extended Enhanced Community Quarantine period,” he adds.
