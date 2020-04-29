COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This undated file photo shows former Secretary Ramon Jimenez.
The STAR/File photo
‘We lost a good man’: Senators, colleagues pay tribute to ex-Tourism chief Mon Jimenez
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2020 - 11:04am

MANILA, Philippines — A number of senators on Tuesday paid tribute to former Tourism Secretary Mon Jimenez, who recently passed away, for his contributions to the nation.

On his social media accounts, Sen. Sonny Angara extended his condolences to the family of Jimenez and also posted a photo of him with the former Tourism chief taken during one of his visits in Baler a few years ago.

“We lost a good man, a friend and former Tourism Secretary and top advertising executive Mon Jimenez,” Angara said on a social media post.

“Condolences to his family… though I imagine Mon will be happiest reuniting with his beloved wife Abby who passed away,” he added. 

Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, who formerly worked with Jimenez in the executive department during the Aquino administration, likewise gave a salute to the former Tourism secretary and underscored his patriotism.

"Many will remember Sec. Mon as the man behind the famous campaign that took the world by storm. 'It's more fun in the Philippines' resonated everywhere because he knew the heart of the Filipino. I will always remember Sec. Mon as the man who loved and served his country well, in or out of government. Rest in peace, Sec. Mon!",” Pangilinan said.

Senators Risa Hontiveros and Joel Villanueva, meanwhile, said they were saddened by the passing of Jimenez.

“Deepest condolences to the family & friends of former Sec Mon Jimenez, gone too soon. It became ‘more fun in the Philippines’ because of officials like you. We'll strive to revive that spirit. You are a public servant who will be missed. Rest in peace,” Hontiveros said on Twitter.

For his part, Villanueva, also thanked Jimenez for playing an “instrumental” role in figuring out his participation in the 2016 national elections. He also extended prayers to Jimenez’s family and loved ones.

Jimenez is known to be behind the “It’s more fun in the Philippines” official tourism campaign slogan launched in 2012.

He served as a Tourism secretary of former President Benigno “Nonoy” Aquino III from 2011 to 2016.

'Mon as tourism chief and his love for the Filipino nation'

Aquino also remembered Jimenez’s role in his administration.

He particularly recalled how he was “apprehensive” on approving Jimenez’s proposed slogan thinking it “was another variation of the rejected campaign of his predecessor.”

However, the former president said the meeting room lit up after Jimenez presented the winning campaign.

“Mon as our Tourism Secretary achieved so much without ever complaining about the lack of hotels, facilities, airports, and infrastructure. He instead made do with what we had, and the results speak for themselves,” Aquino said, while crediting Jimenez for the country’s tourism growth during his tenure.

Moreover, Aquino said he is grateful that he was part of his administration.

He said that while he was saddened by Jimenez’s passing, he said the latter’s life was truly well lived. He added that he cannot begrudge Jimenez  “for being in a better state now, back in the company of his beloved Abby.”

“I was indeed fortunate to have a Cabinet whose members for the most part had a singular agenda: The improvement of the lot of our Bosses. Serving with them was so enriching, that we felt achieving the impossible would just take a little longer,” Aquino said.

“In all this, Mon was not only our Tourism chief, but he was also someone instrumental in crafting the messages of my Administration. He helped unify the majority of our people towards achieving the successes that we could be proud of as a nation,” he added.

'More than an advertising expert'

Aside from Aquino, former Presidential Communications Undersecretary Manuel Quezon III also remembered Jimenez.

“Mon Jimenez made me realize real advertising persons aren’t snake-oil hucksters but rather storytellers who put us in touch, at their best, with the truth of our inner selves. Like Chickenjoy, the feels were about more us than products alone. He respected, loved, the Filipino,” Quezon said.

Jimenez worked in the field of advertising for over 30 years before he was appointed as Tourism chief.

Meanwhile, Vice President Leni Robredo similarly expressed gratitude for Jimenez’s friendship.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of former Tourism secretary Mon Jimenez. Grateful for his friendship and the many ways he helped us see the beauty of our country,” the vice president said.

Independent children’s organization Save the Children also paid homage to its former board of trustees.

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM IT'S MORE FUN IN THE PHILIPPINES JOEL VILLANUEVA KIKO PANGILINAN LENI ROBREDO NOYNOY AQUINO RAMON JIMENEZ RISA HONTIVEROS SONNY ANGARA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'By the book': A look at quarantine incidents and police operational procedures
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Police presence has been commonplace since the onset of the enhanced community quarantine, sparking doubts on a militaristic...
Headlines
fbfb
Quarantine eased in 9 provinces after April 30
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
There may be easing of quarantine restrictions in nine provinces under lockdown after April 30, while areas with low-to-moderate...
Headlines
fbfb
Pinoy nurse who battled COVID-19 alongside British PM dies
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
A Filipino nurse who battled the coronavirus alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has died.
Headlines
fbfb
Hotel health protocols readied
By Catherine Talavera | 12 hours ago
The Department of Tourism as well as tourism stakeholders are emphasizing the need for safety protocols for the operations...
Headlines
fbfb
The DTI is recommending the following sectors to be allowed to resume operations during the GCQ:
12 hours ago
Stores in malls and commercial centers like hardware stores, clothing and accessories and non-leisure stores; barbershops,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
A few seconds ago
2,103 pass 2019 Bar
By Kristine Joy Patag | A few seconds ago
(Update 1, 12:04 p.m.) Lawyer-hopefuls turned to the SC website for the announcement of successful Bar takers.
Headlines
fbfb
6 minutes ago
UST-Legazpi graduate tops 2019 Bar exams
6 minutes ago
The Supreme Court on Wednesday announced that Mae Diane Azores obtained the highest score of 91.049%.
Headlines
fbfb
6 minutes ago
FULL LIST: 2019 Bar exam results
6 minutes ago
(Update 1, 12:30 p.m.) The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday the results of the 2019 Bar Examinations.
Headlines
fbfb
20 minutes ago
Philippines' new lawyers face a legal landscape shaped by technology and COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 20 minutes ago
“All new lawyers should be equipped to tread on this new landscape, where the environment for many human activities...
Headlines
fbfb
59 minutes ago
CHR slams alleged refusal of hospitals to accommodate emergency cases
59 minutes ago
In a statement Wednesday, CHR reminded hospital personnel that every person has an equal right to health and has the right...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with