Chinese Embassy slams Hontiveros' call for Beijing to shoulder Philippines' virus costs

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese Embassy in Manila criticized the call of Sen. Risa Hontiveros that Beijing should shoulder the Philippine government’s expenses in responding to the escalating coronavirus crisis.

Hontiveros on Wednesday said China owes the country some P200 billion as a compensation for damaging the reef ecosystems in the West Philippine Sea. The opposition senator added the reparation should be used to fund efforts to slow the spread of the contagion and extend assistance to families affected by the crisis.

“The government already has a huge budget deficit because of COVID-19… The government should demand what is rightfully ours and use this to help the Filipino people battle COVID-19,” she said.

In response, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines said: “At this trying time, it is ridiculously absurd and irresponsible to make such remarks for the sole purpose of catching eyeballs and for selfish political gains.”

The Chinese Embassy insisted that Beijing and Manila are “friendly neighbors across the sea” as it vowed to continue providing assistance to the Philippines.

In March, while countries across the globe are preoccupied with battling the coronavirus pandemic, China built two research stations on Fiery Cross (Kagitingan) and Subi Reefs in Spratly Islands.

The virus that originated in Chinese city of Wuhan late last year has already infected over 2.6 million people worldwide and killed 183,120. In the Philippines, 6,710 COVID-19 infections have been detected with the death toll sitting at 446. — Gaea Katreena Cabico