COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows Senator Risa Hontiveros.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo, File
Chinese Embassy slams Hontiveros' call for Beijing to shoulder Philippines' virus costs
(Philstar.com) - April 23, 2020 - 11:15am

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese Embassy in Manila criticized the call of Sen. Risa Hontiveros that Beijing should shoulder the Philippine government’s expenses in responding to the escalating coronavirus crisis.

Hontiveros on Wednesday said China owes the country some P200 billion as a compensation for damaging the reef ecosystems in the West Philippine Sea. The opposition senator added the reparation should be used to fund efforts to slow the spread of the contagion and extend assistance to families affected by the crisis.

“The government already has a huge budget deficit because of COVID-19… The government should demand what is rightfully ours and use this to help the Filipino people battle COVID-19,” she said.

In response, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines said: “At this trying time, it is ridiculously absurd and irresponsible to make such remarks for the sole purpose of catching eyeballs and for selfish political gains.”

The Chinese Embassy insisted that Beijing and Manila are “friendly neighbors across the sea” as it vowed to continue providing assistance to the Philippines.

In March, while countries across the globe are preoccupied with battling the coronavirus pandemic, China built two research stations on Fiery Cross (Kagitingan) and Subi Reefs in Spratly Islands.

The virus that originated in Chinese city of Wuhan late last year has already infected over 2.6 million people worldwide and killed 183,120. In the Philippines, 6,710 COVID-19 infections have been detected with the death toll sitting at 446. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
CHED hits proposal to suspend classes until December
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
It is irresponsible at this point to recommend a nationwide suspension of classes until December due to the coronavirus disease,...
Headlines
fbfb
Israeli firm finds COVID-19 cure from placenta
1 day ago
A placenta-based cell therapy formulated by an Israeli therapeutic company has been found to have totally cured six critically...
Headlines
fbfb
DOTr eyes 30% resumption of mass transport
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
The Department of Transportation is looking at the possibility of resuming operations of public transportation particularly...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 curve ‘almost plateaued’ but not yet flattened
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III is hopeful that the country would be able to flatten the curve of coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
3 days ago
Headlines
Latest
11 hours ago
Congress to focus on COVID-19 laws
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Congress will temporarily shelve pending bills and focus on legislation to help the country address the coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Red Cross opens COVID testing lab in Mandaluyong
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Red Cross can now test 10,000 to 12,000 persons under investigation and monitoring for coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
House panel proposes P613 billion economic recovery stimulus
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
A House panel has proposed a P613-billion stimulus measure to help the government address the economic impact of the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Duterte yet to weigh POGO ops resumption
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
President Duterte has yet to assess the circumstances that might arise if the government allows the resumption of Chinese-owned...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Philippines files 2 diplomatic protests vs China
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
With the military being asked to join the police in enforcing enhanced community quarantine regulations, an official of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with