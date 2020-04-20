COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Former senator and DENR Secretary Heherson Alvarez passed away on Monday, April 20.
Heherson Alvarez Facebook page
Ex-senator, DENR chief, rights fighter Heherson Alvarez passes away after contracting COVID-19
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2020 - 5:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former lawmaker, rights advocate and environmentalist Heherson Alvarez passed away on April 20 after contracting COVID-19. He was 80.

Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III confirmed Alvarez's death in reports where he was quoted as sharing his grief over learning the passing of Alvarez. He recalled that his former colleague was a “fighter.”

“It was an honor for me to have served with him in the 9th Congress. I learned a lot from him,” Sotto also said.

PDP-Laban spokesman Ron Munsayac wrote in an Instagram post that the party is grieving over the passing of Alvarez, its “party stalwart.”

Alvarez and his wife, Cecile Guidote-Alvarez, were infected by the novel coronavirus.

Early in April their children asked for prayers for their father who had been moved to a newly-opened Intensive Care Unit-COVID-19 wing for close monitoring.  

In the same post dated April 6, Hexilon Alvarez and Xilca Alvarez-Protacio said their mother, who founded the Philippine Educational Theater Association, had been extubated or taken off the ventilator and was breathing comfortably.

In a statement on April 15, Xilca said her father was set to undergo experimental plasma therapy, where blood of COVID-19 survivors is transfused to critically-ill patients.

Human rights fighter

Columnist Manuel Quezon III remembered Alvarez as a “resister fighting for democracy and freedom.”

Alvarez’s political career started partly when he was a student activist, he recalled in a 2002 interview with The STAR.

He recalled: “Learning happened in the classroom of the streets. We took our academic life in stride but viewed political and social change very seriously.”

He finished college in the University of the Philippines and his master’s degree in Economics and Public Administration from Harvard University.

In 1971, Alvarez was elected as delegate to the Constitutional Convention where he sat with former presidents Diosdado Macapagal and Carlos P. Garcia. He was one of the youngest delegates then, and was also one of the “few who refused to sign the Marcos-dictated Constitution,” according to his website.

In fighting the Marcos dictatorship, Alvarez said in an interview in The STAR: “Resistance to martial rule came naturally.”

He also evaded a shoot-to-kill order from the government with the help of friends such as Ricky Delgado who helped him contact a ship captain who eventually took him to Hong Kong.

“Cecile had a PETA artist, Len Santos, disguise me. I had a new haircut, and I walked with a limp carrying a box like a member of the crew,” he was quoted in the interview.

He later lived in exile in the United States.

An outstanding lawmaker and a fighter for the environment

The following year, Alvarez started his career as a lawmaker.

He crafted laws at the Senate for more than a decade, from 1987 to 1998. For ten years, he sat as chair of the Committee on Environment.

“He has been at the forefront of the environment movement both in the Senate and in the Congress,” his profile at the Senate website read.

“Practically all the laws and initiatives in environmental issues were launched by him,” it further read.

Asked what law he authored that he takes pride in, Alvarez told The STAR that it was the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law which “enabled the country to give 400,000 hectares to landless farmers in the countryside.”

He was also the man behind the Clean Air Act and the National Integrated Protected Areas System Act.

He founded the Earth Savers Movement and penned the resolution declaring April 22 of every year as “Earth Day.”

He was also the representative of Isabela's Fourth District from 1998-2001.

In the executive branch, Alvarez previously held the positions of secretary of the Departments of Agrarian Reform and Environment and Natural Resources.

He also headed the Climate Change Commission.

HEHERSON ALVAREZ NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OBITUARIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Management of Taguig condo to seek legal action vs cops who barged into compound
5 hours ago
(Update 1, 2:54 p.m.) The board of directors of the Pacific Plaza Towers in Bonifacio Global City, in a letter to the condominium’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Taguig gov't reminds residents to observe quarantine rules after cops barge into condo
7 hours ago
(Update 1, 2:56 p.m.) According to the city government, quarantine rules and regulations include the closure of common areas...
Headlines
fbfb
Young medical frontliner vs COVID-19 and HIV advocate passes away
5 hours ago
Demafiles was one of the doctors who took part in Love Yourself’s “Hot Doctors of ‘Pinas National HIV Testing...
Headlines
fbfb
Lift window hours for buying groceries, medicines, LGUs told
6 hours ago
Nograles stressed that the implementation of window hours only “further create congestion of people who flock to these...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
10 hours ago
Headlines
Latest
6 minutes ago
Duterte, Trump discussed cooperation vs COVID-19 in call, Palace says
By Alexis Romero | 6 minutes ago
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the US-initiated phone call came at 10:10 p.m. and lasted for 18 minutes. He could...
Headlines
fbfb
49 minutes ago
DILG to file raps vs Bulacan relief volunteers over 'attempted mass gathering'
49 minutes ago
Former Anakpawis party-list representative Ariel Casilao and six other volunteers of Sagip Kanayunan and Tulong Anakpawis...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Number of COVID-19 survivors in Philippines reaches 613
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The main island of Luzon—home to about half of the nation’s 110 million residents—entered its fifth week...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
UN experts: Drastic measures vs virus spread no reason for excessive use of force
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The UN human rights experts stressed that people living in poverty, homeless persons, minorities, people deprived of liberty...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
NBI to probe fake voice clip warning of total lockdown
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Guevarra said that he will ask the NBI “to investigate this phone clip on social media that seeks to agitate and alarm...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with