Given hazard pay, PNP personnel volunteer salary for COVID-19 cash aid

MANILA, Philippines — Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) are taking the lead of other public officials and donating parts of their salary to government initiatives fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This was confirmed by PNP Chief Archie Gamboa—now on his 14th and final day of self-quarantine after suspected exposure—who said that the funds raised would go to social amelioration programs for families affected by the lockdown of Luzon.

Gamboa said that some P34 million had been pledged and collected as of this writing, as members of the force had committed 50% of basic pay for the month of May for the challenge, which he said was strictly voluntary.

"The fundraiser challenge I posed [aims to] generate some 200 million from our own pockets to augment government funds," Gamboa said at a livestreamed public address on Tuesday afternoon.

"We will give back dedicated service in providing the basic needs of the poorest of the poor."

Besides the PNP, each member of the Armed Forces of the Philippines had also donated parts of their salary to efforts against COVID-19, along with ranking lawmakers and local government units.

Despite his newly-granted emergency powers, President Rodrigo Duterte has admitted he did not know where to gather funds to keep the country afloat throughout COVID-19's onslaught.

"The P100 billion for one month or P270 billion for two months as estimated earlier is not enough. I'm calling on the secretary of finance to generate [revenues]. Steal it or borrow it. I don't know what happens after if this runs out too," he earlier said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Luzon's enhanced community quarantine lasted a month, leaving much of its poorest without aid, owing to a muddled rolling out of the government's social amelioration program.

Hazard pay for cops granted

Gamboa's challenge came after he also disclosed that each member of the national police reporting to work would be given hazard pay amounting to P500 each day, along with the personal protective equipment needed.

According to President Rodrigo Duterte's Administrative Order No. 26, COVID-19 hazard pay equates to P500 per day that a government employee physically reports for work during the quarantine period.

"On April 16, qualified personnel shall receive their hazard pay at a uniform rate of P500 per day. That should further boost the financial flexibility of our troops and their families," Gamboa said.

The PNP has also opened a quarantine facility at its headquarters in Camp Crame.

As of this writing, 50 police personnel have been confirmed to be carrying the new pathogen, according to Gamboa.

Gamboa also warned violators of the enhanced community quarantine that they would face justice upon the lifting of the lockdown.

Police data shows that in the first 11 days of the Luzon-wide quarantine, 42,826 arrests were made.

In his address, the police chief also said that some 100,000 residents have violated the quarantine and its protocols.

January data sent by the bureau to a user on the administration's freedom of information portal says that around 90% of prison detainees are either awaiting or undergoing trial, or waiting for their final judgement.

This, while 374 out of the country's 467 jail facilities—equivalent to 80.1% of all facilities—were listed as being congested. Calls from rights groups, government agencies and lawmakers alike to release on probation elderly and low-level prisoners have been mounting in the past week.

"When this crisis is over, they will endure further the agony of judicial process," he said.

"But only because we cannot afford to add to the congestion of our jail facilities at this time."

