Each soldier to donate portion of salary for COVID-19 efforts

MANILA, Philippines — All members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will be donating parts of their salary to the government's fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), AFP chief General Felimon Santos Jr. confirmed Wednesday morning.
Santos himself will donate P10,484 of his own salary while those in the lowest ranks, including airmen, apprentices and privates, will donate P100 each.
The fund is set to raise around P17 million and is expected to go to the Office of Civil Defense.
"Each regular member of the AFP—from the highest ranking general to the lowest ranking personnel—will donate an amount based on a certain percentage deduction from their respective base pays for the month of May," Santos said in a statement on Wednesday.
Santos said this was "in commiserating with our kababayan who were unfortunate to contract the disease; and as a manifestation of full support to government."
On Tuesday evening, the Department of Health recorded 104 new cases of the virus along with 14 new deaths and 11 new recoveries, bringing the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,503.
Just as mainland Luzon entered its fourth week under enhanced community quarantine—which has severely restricted movement and has largely left the vulnerable grappling with uncertainty—the country's COVID-19 task force announced that the lockdown would be extended until April's end.
“Our heart goes out to our people. Seeing and feeling their hardships daily from the checkpoints, quarantine centers, and relief distribution sites we man, we commit to them our resolute efforts to win over this pandemic; we are one with them in keeping the faith that together we will hurdle this test of the Filipino’s indomitable spirit,” the AFP chief said. — Franco Luna
If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364.
You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637.
The National Telecommunications Commission and United Nations Children’s Fund join hands with the telecommunications to ensure parents and children’s security both online and offline amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Upon UNICEF’s request, the NTC extends its support in spreading information to alleviate the situation. The telecommunications sector is sending out text blasts encouraging subscribers to visit unicef.ph and saferkidsph.org for information and tips on how to support parents and children in managing the impact of COVID-19.
US President Donald Trump threatens to put a "hold" on funds to the World Health Organization, accusing it of bias toward China and performing badly in the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump tells he was "going to put a very powerful hold on" the WHO, the UN body whose biggest funding source is the United States. He gave no details about how much money would be withheld or when. — AFP
The worldwide number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus rises 80,142, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT from official sources.
More than 1,397,180 declared cases have been registered in 192 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 257,100 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was battling the coronavirus in intensive care on Tuesday, raising serious concerns about his health and the government's response to the still-escalating outbreak.
"The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits," his official spokesman told reporters at a daily briefing.
He added the 55-year-old Conservative premier was receiving "standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance" and had not required a ventilator.
Johnson is the most high-profile leader to become infected and messages of support flooded in from across Britain and the world.
He was admitted to intensive care on Monday evening and asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him "where necessary", effectively putting him in charge. -- AFP
Two elderly South Korean coronavirus patients recovered from severe pneumonia after being treated with plasma from survivors, researchers said Tuesday, offering hope in the face of the global pandemic.
Scientists have pointed to the potential benefits of plasma -- a blood fluid -- from recovered individuals who have developed antibodies to the virus enabling the body's defences to attack it.
Since emerging in China in December, the coronavirus has killed almost 75,000 people as drugmakers worldwide race to develop a vaccine and treatments for the disease.
Plasma therapy could become "an alternative treatment for patients in critical condition who do not respond to antiviral drugs," said Choi Jun-yong, a doctor and researcher at Severance Hospital in Seoul, where both patients were treated.
But large-scale clinical trials were needed to prove its effectiveness, he added. -- AFP
