The Philippine National Police opened a quarantine facility for cops infected with COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Release / PNP PIO
PNP opens quarantine center as seven cops test positive for novel coronavirus
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - April 1, 2020 - 1:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Camp Crame on Tuesday saw the opening of a quarantine facility for confirmed patients of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). 

Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said that the Kiangan Billeting Center (KBC) opened 43 rooms where cops placed under quarantine would be given food, accommodations, and other services free of charge.

According to the Health Service of the national police, this comes after seven cops were confirmed to have been infected by the new pathogen. 

This, while 145 officers are listed as persons under investigation and 1,416 more are persons under monitoring. 

Personnel experiencing respiratory symptoms linked to the virus have been asked to contact the Health Service as well. 

“This initiative is still part of the organization’s Biosafety Plan, helping our persons under investigation (PUIs) and persons under monitoring (PUMs) personnel to have a place where they can stay without worrying about the rent fee and their meal while in quarantine,” Banac said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, PNP chief ,directed local police units to provide assistance and security to health workers after two separate attacks in Cebu and Sultan Kudarat.

He vowed that police would "apply the full might of the law against any person who will lay hands on our health workers."

As of this writing, there are currently 2,084 confirmed patients of the new pathogen in the country after 538 new cases were reported by the DOH on Tuesday afternoon. 

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364. 

You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637.

