Manila city officials donate salary to PGH efforts against COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Taking the lead of other government officials, Manila City’s officials including Mayor Isko Moreno on Saturday night announced they would be donating their salaries for April to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH).

According to Moreno, a total of P4.7 million would be turned over to PGH.

Other public officials who have done the the same include Sen. Sonny Angara, some 200 members of the House of Representatives and what Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said was “majority of the members of President Rodrigo Duterte’s Cabinet.”

The House members from the city who donated their salaries included:

Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay)

Rep. Manny Lopez (Manila District 1)

Rep. Rolan Valeriano (Manila District 2)

Rep. Yul Servo Nieto (Manila District 3)

House Minority Leader Benny Abante (Manila District 6)

“In our own little way, hopefully this is able to uplift the capabilities of our frontliners, particularly in the healthcare sector,” Domagoso said in Filipino in a statement issued Saturday night.

Two wards of the state hospital have been designated to exclusively serve patients of COVID-19. The health department announced earlier in March that the Dr. Jose M. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan would receive the same designation while the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City was eyeing one ward to be the same.

PGH also recently urged survivors of the new pathogen to donate their blood to aid in research efforts.

Health workers at the frontlines on long shifts are among those most exposed to the virus. In the past month, numerous healthcare groups have called on the government to provide more comprehensive support for frontliners putting themselves at risk of contracting the virus.

On Saturday, the Department of Health tallied new COVID-19 cases as the nationwide total shot up to 3,094 with the death toll at 144, while the number of cases globally stands at 1,201,767 with 64,710 deaths according to Worldometers.

Mainland Luzon is entering its fourth week under enhanced community quarantine, which has severely restricted movement and has largely left the vulnerable grappling with uncertainty.

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364.

You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637.