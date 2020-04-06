Aid woes reveal Philippines failed to learn its lessons

MANILA, Philippines — Aid has been slow to trickle down to people affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines, a crucial gap in the disaster contingency program that has remained unresolved despite the country’s painful experience in dealing with calamities.

The problems appear slowly getting resolved, albeit with damage already done on a number of infected healthcare professionals, some of whom have died, without personal protective equipment (PPEs). The next battleground would be assisting poor families who lost livelihood and jobs due to the epidemic and the Luzon lockdown intended to fix it.

“We do not want any more delays so if there are some cumbersome rules and red tape in the distribution of aid, so we try to do away with it as much as possible,” Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a virtual presser on Monday.

On the ground, developments have been mixed. At the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), which President Duterte tasked to consolidate donations, the release of goods to agencies and hospitals has moved from slow to fast since the arrival of first batch of PPEs from China procured through government-to-government negotiation last week.

The scenario, however, is bleaker at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), which oversees the cash aid program to 18 million poor families. The lack of data is hampering the distribution of P200-billion social amelioration program nationwide, going into the third week of the Luzon community quarantine.

Low PPE supply, faster release

At the OCD, administrator Ricardo Jalad said more of the one million PPEs will arrive this week and will be “immediately distributed to designated hospitals.” If the first batch of 15,000 PPEs went to Metro Manila, some of the succeeding batches will be distributed to Northern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Since the outbreak is expected to last beyond April, Jalad said the target is for hospitals to have “at least one-month supply of PPEs each,” while OCD keeps a buffer worth two months in its warehouses.

“You can still donate directly to other agencies. In fact, we are encouraging people to do that so that distribution is faster. Agencies would just need to report to us for record-keeping,” he explained.

It’s been a long time coming before PPEs have finally started coming in, delays partly a result of belated procurement and global supply constraints. Hospitals have been complaining of PPE shortages blamed for the death of 14 doctors at the frontlines of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) fight.

Alaine Figueras, program director of non-government Shared Aid Fund for Emergency Response, explained that aid coordination is crucial in making sure that donations are effective in alleviating the situation of people in need during disasters.

“The problem often aid is fragmented across different agencies. They need to be coordinated so once aid flows in, you can identify who really needs the assistance to begin with,” Figueras said in a phone interview.

“Sometimes, we end up helping those only found in mainstream media when in reality, there are way a lot of communities affected by disasters that end up underserved,” she added.

Jalad said a report on all aid coursed through OCD will be made public, a move he said is "part of our lessons from typhoon Yolanda," when questions on the accounting of reconstruction funds became a political tool against the former Aquino administration, resulting in the defeat of former Interior Secretary Manuel Roxas II on the 2016 presidential elections.

At the time of Yolanda, the government set up a portal that tallied foreign aid coursed through the government. The Foreign Aid Transparency Hub, which remains accessible to date, recorded around P73 billion in foreign donations for the massive rehabiltation of the typhoon damage area. In 2019, the Commission on Audit said including local donations, a total of P46.674 million in Yolanda funds remained unused despite Duterte's promises to finish the rehabilitation during his term.

Slow cash aid disbursement

While aid transparency helps eradicate corruption, which Duterte is trying to avoid in appointing DSWD as the implementor of cash aid for poor families, it tends to slow disbursement process, which in turn, worsens the situation of people suffering from the calamity.

Government data showed the government targets to assist 17.96 million “poor and near-poor families,” representing about 73% of 24.55 million households in the country, but so far only nearly 4.2 million had been aided, people who were easily located through the existing list of conditional cash transfer (CCT) beneficiaries.

The slow cash distribution appears to be a necessary consequence of validating recipients, which according to House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano receiving reports from DSWD can last by up to 10 days before aid is finally given. “Validation is important to avoid duplication,” DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said in a phone interview.

Validation is also critical for auditing purposes. The budget department said all aid used to respond on the outbreak will be subject to typical government audit, even as strigent procurement rules had been eased to speed up fund disbursement. "

But the problem does not stop there. At the onset, DSWD is also lacking a sufficient database of poor families which it has used to implement the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino program or CCT. Currently, there are only 4.2 million CCT beneficiaries, and another 5.04 million a list of recipients for unconditional cash transfer under the tax reform law. In addition, DSWD keeps a list of around four million senior citizens as social pension beneficiaries. That leaves the need to locate nearly five million others through local governments, which can be a tedious process.

“There is no easy implementation here. They are covering a lot of families,” said Jose Ramon Albert, senior research fellow at the Philippine Institute for Development Studies, a state-funded think tank.

“Distribution is also a problem. The government should have encouraged people to get money through electronic channels. That would cut the cost and the logistical needs in distributing aid,” he said in a phone interview.

The government is also using outdated 2015 census data to target recipients, which means the number of poor may be over- or underestimated based on current circumstances. Some local governments in Metro Manila, including Malabon, Valenzuela and capital Manila, have already complained that funds allotted to them by DSWD were not sufficient for those in need in their areas.

“When funds are not universal, many people will get angry,” Albert said.