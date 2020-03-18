LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020
AFP/Ted Aljibe
CHED asks universities not to collect fees during month-long quarantine
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2020 - 4:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Higher Education urged universities and colleges not to collect tuition fees and suspend penalties for late payment following the move to place the entire island of Luzon under a month-long quarantine.

CHED Chairperson Prospero De Vera III said the commission has received appeals from students and parents who are unable to pay tuition and miscellaneous fees due suspension of operations and services under the enhanced community quarantine.

“I urge other private higher education institutions to find considerate and compassionate ways to address the concerns relative to the collection of tuition and miscellaneous fees during these difficult times, but without also undermining the prompt payment of salaries of their faculty and other school personnel,” De Vera said in a statement Wednesday.

Half of the country’s population were ordered to stay home, mass gatherings were banned and public transportations were suspended as the main island of Luzon was put on community quarantine.

This drastic measure targeted to arrest the spread of the new coronavirus effectively halted business and commerce in Luzon.

De Vera said universities and colleges may not collect fees during the month-long quarantine period, suspend late payment penalties and allow payment on staggered basis.

“This will alleviate the concerns of parents who are unable to pay because of the travel restrictions or the projected loss of income during the quarantine period,” he said.

De Vera on Tuesday asked HEIs to “exercise leniency and help students” after receiving complaints from students unable to comply with requirements using online or distant learning mode.

The Philippines has so far reported 193 COVID-19 infections, with 14 fatalities. Seven patients have recovered.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has infected nearly 200,000 people and caused almost 8,000 deaths worldwide.

