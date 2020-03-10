Palace on malls letting students in amid COVID-19 class suspension: What can we do?

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Tuesday said that while it is urging private establishments like malls to help the government send students home to minimize exposure to the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), it is helpless to stop them.

“Wala, eh anong magagawa natin? I mean it's...ano lang naman 'yung atin eh, baka gusto nilang...Tsaka kasi pag nakapasok na, nagkaroon pa ng infection eh di lalo nang may problema sila,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a Tuesday press briefing.

(What can we do? I mean it’s...just our suggestion, maybe it’s in their interest...Besides, if a carrier enters and infection takes place, then the problem becomes theirs.)

Moreover, malls have no liability if they allow students in despite the state of public health emergency in place across the country, according to Panelo.

“Hindi naman, nakikiusap lang tayo (There’s no consequences, we’re just asking for their cooperation),” he said.

“What the malls and the movie houses should do is not to allow those students. They should also cooperate. I'm appealing to them. Kasi nga kailangan tayong magtulungan eh (Because we need to help each other now)...They should not allow, or discourage them from entering the malls or movie houses...para sa kapakanan nila 'yun eh (that’s for their welfare).”

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año in a Tuesday release said that President Rodrigo Duterte “directed all local officials in [the National Capital Region] from Mayor down to Punong Barangays as well as all units of the Philippine National Police to ensure that no children are seen loitering around.”

The president on Monday evening also announced class suspensions in all levels in Metro Manila until March 14.

“The very purpose nga (really) of suspension is for you to stay indoors,” Panelo said, insisting the legal basis of the directive on children.

“All citizens, residents, tourists and establishment owners are urged to act within the bounds of the law and to comply with the lawful directives and advisories to be issued by appropriate government agencies to prevent further transmission of the COVID-19 and ensure the safety and well-being of all," reads Proclamation 922 that the president signed on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the possible suspension of graduation rites in the country in response to the COVID-19 outbreak will be up to Education Secretary Leonor Briones, according to Panelo.