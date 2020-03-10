DILG: Children to be sent home if seen in crowded places

MANILA, Philippines — Children in public, crowded places will be sent home as the government moves to minimize risk of exposure to possible cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a release Tuesday, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said President Rodrigo Duterte “directed all local officials in [National Capital Region] from Mayor down to Punong Barangays as well as all units of the Philippine National Police to ensure that no children are seen loitering around.”

Duterte on Monday night suspended classes in Metro Manila from March 10 to 14, as he announced four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of affected patients in the country to 24.

If children are seen in malls, movie houses, public markets and other crowded places, “they are to be immediately sent home to do their homework.”

Año said that the Education department reported to Malacañang that home assignments or performance tasks will be given to learners amid class suspension.

DILG to tap PNP, barangay officials for implementation

The DILG also said Philippine National Police and barangay officers will serve as “truant officers” to make sure that the learners are at home.

“I have also directed all our Metro Manila Mayors to personally direct their respective Chiefs of Police to implement the presidential directive so that Local Governments and the police will jointly implement this policy of the government,” Año said

Año also directed the suspension of mass gatherings in Metro Manila and enforcing home quarantine for those suspected to have the virus.

“We have no choice but to undertake these measures because public health demands it. Together with sustained hygiene (like regular handwashing , coughing etiquette, thermoscans and face masks), suspensions of classes and mass gathering will enable us to defeat this virus faster,” he added.

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya for his part said that the Department of Health Expert Advisory Group recommended class suspension and postponement of mass gatherings to minimize exposure to the virus and lower risk of transmission.



He also explained that under Code Red Alert Sublevel 1 there is no need for a lock-down.