LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this March 9, 2020 photo, school workers disinfect a classroom amid the novel coronavirus threat in the country.
The STAR/Felicer Santos
DILG: Children to be sent home if seen in crowded places
(Philstar.com) - March 10, 2020 - 12:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Children in public, crowded places will be sent home as the government moves to minimize risk of exposure to possible cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a release Tuesday, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said President Rodrigo Duterte “directed all local officials in [National Capital Region] from Mayor down to Punong Barangays as well as all units of the Philippine National Police to ensure that no children are seen loitering around.”

Duterte on Monday night suspended classes in Metro Manila from March 10 to 14, as he announced four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of affected patients in the country to 24.

If children are seen in malls, movie houses, public markets and other crowded places, “they are to be immediately sent home to do their homework.”

Año said that the Education department reported to Malacañang that home assignments or performance tasks will be given to learners amid class suspension.

DILG to tap PNP, barangay officials for implementation

The DILG also said Philippine National Police and barangay officers will serve as “truant officers” to make sure that the learners are at home.

“I have also directed all our Metro Manila Mayors to personally direct their respective Chiefs of Police to implement the presidential directive so that Local Governments and the police will jointly implement this policy of the government,” Año said

Año also directed the suspension of mass gatherings in Metro Manila and enforcing home quarantine for those suspected to have the virus.

“We have no choice but to undertake these measures because public health demands it. Together with sustained hygiene (like regular handwashing, coughing etiquette, thermoscans and face masks), suspensions of classes and mass gathering will enable us to defeat this virus faster,” he added.

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya for his part said that the Department of Health Expert Advisory Group recommended class suspension and postponement of mass gatherings to minimize exposure to the virus and lower risk of transmission.

He also explained that under Code Red Alert Sublevel 1 there is no need for a lock-down.

“We are still at Sublevel 1 and this type of alert level does not require a lockdown but only enhanced hygiene and preemptive social distancing measures,” Malaya added. — Kristine Joy Patag

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT EDUARDO AñO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS WALANG PASOK
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 10, 2020 - 10:59am

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

March 10, 2020 - 10:59am

The House committee on appropriations approves a P1.6-billion supplemental budget for the Department of Health to combat the new coronavirus.

Only P1.65 billion is available in the National Treasury as excess funds, which means that the DOH would have to source other funds from its own savings, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

March 10, 2020 - 10:45am

Mongolia bars anyone from entering or leaving its cities for six days after the country reported its first coronavirus case — a French energy company employee who flew in from Moscow.

"The capital Ulaanbaatar and all province centres are quarantined until March 16 to curb the outbreak," Deputy Prime Minister Enkhtuvshin Ulziisaikhan said at a press conference. — AFP

March 10, 2020 - 8:50am

US Vice President Mike Pence says he was unaware if Donald Trump had been tested for the novel coronavirus after it emerged that several lawmakers were exposed to the virus before meeting the president.

"I honestly don't know the answer to the question, but we'll refer that question and we will get you an answer from the White House physician very quickly," Pence tells reporters.

"I have not been tested for the coronavirus," Pence says in response to an earlier question. — AFP

March 10, 2020 - 8:49am

US President Donald Trump praises his administration's efforts at dealing with the novel coronavirus but said that the disease had "blindsided the world."

The US "has a great economy, but this blindsided the world and I think we've handled it very well," he tells reporters. — AFP

March 9, 2020 - 10:18pm

It was President Rodrigo Duterte this time who announced new confirmed cases of the 2019 coronavirus disease in the Philippines, bringing the number to 24.

He also suspended classes in Metro Manila until March 14 to observe the supposed period the virus remains alive on surfaces and be passed on to a human carrier.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: Novel coronavirus in the Philippines
The Philippines is now among the Southeast Asian countries with novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV after the Department of Health...
3 days ago
Headlines
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Here's a running list of the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Philippines as they are announced and confirmed...
Headlines
fbfb
Walang Pasok: Duterte suspends Metro Manila classes until March 14
By Rosette Adel | 14 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday evening announced suspension of classes in all levels in National Capital Region starting...
Headlines
fbfb
Cebu Pacific execs take paycut to save workers
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Cebu Pacific senior managers have decided to take the hit for the company instead of laying off workers as travel restrictions...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Places with travel restrictions on Philippines over coronavirus fears
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 19 hours ago
Roughly 110,000 individuals have been infected worldwide and nearly 3,800 have died from the virus that causes COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
13 hours ago
Philippines COVID-19 cases rise
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
The number of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country doubled within hours from 10 to 20, but the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
No touch: PSG bars close contact with Duterte
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
The Presidential Security Group will implement a “no touch” rule on people attending President Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Classes in Metro Manila suspended until March 14
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Cabinet members and local executives have agreed to suspend classes in all levels starting today until Saturday, President...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Senators seek economic stimulus package
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Senators yesterday called for the immediate implementation of a multibillion-peso stimulus package to help the country survive...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
After crash, PNP chief won’t ride helicopter for now
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa has ruled out riding helicopters for his future official functions...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with