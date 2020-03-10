DILG: Children to be sent home if seen in crowded places

MANILA, Philippines — Children in public, crowded places will
In a release Tuesday, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said President Rodrigo Duterte “directed all local officials in [National Capital Region] from Mayor down to Punong Barangays
Duterte on Monday night suspended classes in Metro Manila from March 10 to 14, as he announced four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of affected patients in the country to 24.
DILG to tap PNP, barangay officials for implementation
The DILG also said Philippine National Police and barangay officers will serve as “truant officers” to make sure that the learners are at home.
“I have also directed all our Metro Manila Mayors
“We have no choice but to undertake these measures because public health demands it. Together with sustained hygiene (like regular
DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya for his part said that the Department of Health Expert Advisory Group recommended class suspension and postponement of mass gatherings to minimize exposure to the virus and lower risk of transmission.
He also explained that under Code Red Alert Sublevel 1 there is no need for a lock-down.
“We are still at Sublevel 1 and this
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The House committee on appropriations approves a P1.6-billion supplemental budget for the Department of Health to combat the new coronavirus.
Only P1.65 billion is available in the National Treasury as excess funds, which means that the DOH would have to source other funds from its own savings, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.
Mongolia bars anyone from entering or leaving its cities for six days after the country reported its first coronavirus case — a French energy company employee who flew in from Moscow.
"The capital Ulaanbaatar and all province centres
US Vice President Mike Pence says he was unaware if
"I honestly don't know the answer to the question, but we'll refer that question and we will get you an answer from the White House physician
"
US President Donald Trump praises his administration's efforts at dealing with the novel coronavirus but said that the disease had "blindsided the world."
The US "has a great economy, but this blindsided the world and I think we've handled it very well," he tells reporters. — AFP
It was President Rodrigo Duterte this time who announced new confirmed cases of the 2019 coronavirus disease in the Philippines, bringing the number to 24.
He also suspended classes in Metro Manila until March 14 to observe the supposed period the virus remains alive on surfaces and be passed on to a human carrier.
