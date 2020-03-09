MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
The Department of Health announced 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 8.
AFP/Ted Aljibe, file
With only 250 people tested a day, Philippine health sector appears ill-prepared for COVID-19
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - March 9, 2020 - 5:43pm

MANILA, Philippines—From slow diagnosis to understaffed hospitals, the Philippines’ decrepit healthcare system appears ill-prepared for an escalation of a Coronavirus Disease-19 (COVID-19) outbreak.
 
Only “about 200 to 250 people” are getting tested a day at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, where the country’s lone diagnostic lab for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is located, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III told Philstar.com.
 
With a suspected infection undergoing as much as four tests, RITM was only able to run 2,000 samples since January 31 when the first local case of COVID-19 was confirmed, according to the hospital’s Communication and Engagement Office.
 
The snail-paced diagnosis highlights the struggle of the Philippines facing its worst outbreak since the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) infected 14 people and killed two in 2003. With 20 confirmed infections and one death, cases of COVID-19 already surpassed that of SARS, with the government already preparing for further increase amid President Duterte’s declaration of a national health emergency on Monday.
 

 
Hospitals are likewise being primed for an escalation of the outbreak, but official data showing the state of Philippine healthcare— from the number of hospital beds, nurses, as well as health spending— do not invite optimism a calibrated response is underway. Even private healthcare providers are praying the situation do not get any worse.
 
“While there may be fewer beds, specialized units, hopefully with the smaller number of critically ill patients, makakayanan,” Beaver Tamesis, president of the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines, told Philstar.com.
 
Rustico Jimenez, president of Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines, is more pessimistic. “We are praying that this goes under control. There is nothing to worry about, for as long as this does not escalate into an epidemic,” Jimenez said in a phone interview.

Not ready

As it is, President Duterte’s declaration of a health emergency only boosts measures already being taken: from reporting suspected cases to testing and quarantine, efforts are still highly centralized with the national government. “If we have a suspected case, we bring it to the attention of DOH (Department of Health), then testing is done with RITM. Once confirmed, infected people are confined in government hospitals,” Jimenez said.
 
As of Sunday however, Duque in an interview with CNN Philippines said the latest four COVID-19 patients are isolated in four private hospitals namely Medical City, Makati Medical City and St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City and Bonifacio Global City in Taguig. Apart from RITM, the government is also working on establishing five testing centers in key areas like Davao and Cebu, although RITM is unsure when will the new testing kits arrive.
 
It remains unclear what the private sector’s participation is under a state of national health emergency— for one, the law signed last year has no implementing rules and regulations so far— or even under a code red. But for Jimenez, private hospitals can only accommodate as much in a worst-case scenario.
 
“Hospitals typically only have one to two infectious rooms. The government can ask us to accommodate more patients, but they cannot force hospitals to admit more. It’s not like public hospitals where we can four or five patients share a room,” he explained.
 
Government data showed that nationwide, there was one hospital bed serving 1,010 people in 2013, the latest year on which data is available. This is more than the one is to 1,000 ratio prescribed by DOH and way below five beds to 1,000 people recommended by the World Health Organization.
 
In total, local hospitals had 101,688 beds, only 47% of which were located in public hospitals which serve poor patients and where services are typically free of charge. While since 2013 much have likely improved on this front, government spending to upgrade facilities are showing otherwise.
 
Since 2007, the government has set aside a separate budget for its Health Facilities Enhancement Program (HFEP), but spending the fund had been a challenge in recent years. After spending 91% of the HFEP budget in 2015, the government disbursement rate fell to as low as 23% in 2017. In 2018, when the Budget department re-allocate some of HFEP budget elsewhere due to poor spending, the rate improved to 33%, albeit still pointing to a lot of wasted resources. 


 
Lack of manpower

Apart from inadequate facilities, public hospitals are also suffering from a shortage of nurses and doctors to attend to patients. No less than the DOH admitted this on its National Objectives for Health 2017-2022 report. “None of the regions had adequate public health nurses with permanent appointment to cover the entire population,” the agency said.
 
DOH recommends a one public health nurse is to 10,000 patients, but in 2016, the ratio for the Philippines was 0.57. Similarly, there is one doctor serving 33,000 patients, much higher than the WHO recommended rate of one to 1,000 patients.
 
If the COVID-19 outbreak escalates, Tamesis said “the issue would be other patients who also have needs.” “Only emergency patients would be accommodated. Elective cases would be deferred as hospitals prioritize,” he explained.
 
If any, the declaration of a health emergency would help speed up procurement. Budget Undersecretary Laura Pascua said under such scenario, public bidding is suspended for products and services necessary to address the spread of the virus. DOH, she said, is allowed to pick contractors of good standing from its past acquisitions.
 
“Time is of the essence,” Pascua said in a text message.
 
As more testing centers open soon, there is a likelihood that the worst is yet to come on the local COVID-19 outbreak. While Jimenez said the health sector learned from its experience during SARS, the sector needs to prepare for the worst. 
 
“We are making our own preparation but we are hoping it does not worsen,” he said.

COVID -19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A national security risk
By Boo Chanco | March 9, 2020 - 12:00am
Duterte, the PNP and the AFP disburse billions of pesos in audit free intelligence funds.
Business
fbfb
Black swan threatens the longest bull
By Wilson Sy | March 9, 2020 - 12:00am
Today is the anniversary of the bull market. At 11 years old, this bull market is the longest on record.
Business
fbfb
Philippines braces for COVID-19 impact
By Iris Gonzales | March 9, 2020 - 12:00am
Stock markets across the globe are tumbling, financial business districts around the world are looking like ghost towns and economies are slowing down.
Business
fbfb
MPIC mulls pullout from NAIA Consortium
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
A super consortium seeking to rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is at risk of losing one of its members...
Business
fbfb
MCWM plans to build waste-to-energy facility
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
The unsolicited proposal of Metro Clark Waste Management Corp. to build a waste-to-energy facility is expected to address...
Business
fbfb
Latest
53 minutes ago
Bank lending to slow anew as COVID-19 outbreak bites — S&P
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 53 minutes ago
"The banking sector's exposure to hotels and catering is about 2% while wholesale and retail trade is 12%. This is meaningful...
Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
PSEi bleeds, sinks to bear market territory
By Prinz Magtulis | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange had one of its worst days in history.
Business
fbfb
5 hours ago
PLDT, Globe record capex plans to prompt higher debt — Fitch Ratings
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
With bigger capital investments, PLDT and Globe are facing higher debt loads this year.
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
PLDT to launch 5G services in Q2
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Telecommunications and digital services provider PLDT Inc. is preparing its network for the upcoming commercial launch of...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
McDonald’s Philippines sustains 2-digit growth
18 hours ago
Quick service restaurant giant McDonald’s Philippines, majority owned and led by its chairman and founder George T....
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with