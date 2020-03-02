Sandra Cam, son summoned over Masbate vice mayor's murder

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice has summoned Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board member Sandra Cam as it moves in the preliminary investigation into the killing of Batuan, Masbate Vice Mayor Charlie Yuson III last year.

State prosecutors also summoned the following over the murder complaint filed by the National Bureau of Investigation:

Marco Martin Cam, Sandra's son

Nelson Cambaya

Junel Gomez

Bradford Solis

Juanito de Luna

Rigor dela Cruz

They are directed to appear at the DOJ for the filing of their counter-affidavit on March 9 and 16.

“You are hereby warned that failure on your part to comply with this subpoena shall be considered as a waiver on your part to present your defense/s in this preliminary investigation and the case shall be considered submitted for resolution based on the complainant’s evidence only,” the state prosecutors said the subpoena they issued.

Vice mayor shot at breakfast

The Batuan, Masbate vice mayor was having breakfast with Wilfredo Pineda and Alberto Alforte in Sampaloc, Manila on October 10, 2019 when he was shot dead.

His companions were wounded in the attack.

Yuson’s wife, Lalaine, pointed to Cam as the brains behind the killing over politics. The slain vice mayor’s son won in the mayoral race against Cam's son, Martin, in the last elections.

Lalain claimed that the gunmen were previously seen in Cam’s resort in Masbate.

Cam has denied allegations against her and has since filed a libel complaint against Lalaine, as reported by Pang-Masa. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Robertzon Ramirez