NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The widow of Batuan, Masbate Vice Mayor Charlie Yuson III accused PCSO board member Sandra Cam of masterminding the murder.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo, file
Sandra Cam, son summoned over Masbate vice mayor's murder
(Philstar.com) - March 2, 2020 - 6:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice has summoned Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board member Sandra Cam as it moves in the preliminary investigation into the killing of Batuan, Masbate Vice Mayor Charlie Yuson III last year.

State prosecutors also summoned the following over the murder complaint filed by the National Bureau of Investigation:

  • Marco Martin Cam, Sandra's son
  • Nelson Cambaya
  • Junel Gomez
  • Bradford Solis
  • Juanito de Luna
  • Rigor dela Cruz

They are directed to appear at the DOJ for the filing of their counter-affidavit on March 9 and 16.

“You are hereby warned that failure on your part to comply with this subpoena shall be considered as a waiver on your part to present your defense/s in this preliminary investigation and the case shall be considered submitted for resolution based on the complainant’s evidence only,” the state prosecutors said the subpoena they issued.

Vice mayor shot at breakfast

The Batuan, Masbate vice mayor was having breakfast with Wilfredo Pineda and Alberto Alforte in Sampaloc, Manila on October 10, 2019 when he was shot dead.

His companions were wounded in the attack.

Yuson’s wife, Lalaine, pointed to Cam as the brains behind the killing over politics. The slain vice mayor’s son won in the mayoral race against Cam's son, Martin, in the last elections.

Lalain claimed that the gunmen were previously seen in Cam’s resort in Masbate.

Cam has denied allegations against her and has since filed a libel complaint against Lalaine, as reported by Pang-Masa— Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Robertzon Ramirez

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION PCSO SANDRA CAM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Police respond to reported hostage-taking in Greenhills, San Juan
6 hours ago
The mayor said that authorities were working on negotiations with the shooter, who had some 30 persons held hostage at the...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-chief justice says quo warranto vs ABS-CBN franchise should be junked
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
The quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN "is the improper remedy but also because there are many issues of facts that have...
Headlines
fbfb
Congressmen can remove me – Cayetano
By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
It is now a free-for-all at the House of Representatives.
Headlines
fbfb
US territory or Chinese province? Duterte gave false choices, Carpio says
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 days ago
"Of course, it's a false choice because it's not true that we should be either a Chinese province or a US territory because...
Headlines
fbfb
Court issues HDO against late National Artist Mañosa’s family
By Paolo Romero | 19 hours ago
The wife and children of the late National Artist Francisco “Bobby” Mañosa are now subjects of a hold departure...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
22 minutes ago
Senate asks Supreme Court to define chamber's role in terminating treaties
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 22 minutes ago
The resolution asked the Supreme Court to rule on whether or not the concurrence of the Senate is necessary in the abrogation...
Headlines
fbfb
27 minutes ago
OWWA sees no significant job losses due to COVID-19 outbreak
By Alexis Romero | 27 minutes ago
"More than ever, they saw ... the quality of the Filipino worker... So we are very confident that the governments of that...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Tourist receipts peak in 2019 as COVID-19 dims outlook
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
The Philippine tourism industry generated revenues worth P482.15 billion in 2019.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
House members lose committees as coup rumors swirl
2 hours ago
It was Deputy Majority Leader Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla (Cavite) who moved to replace Ungab and Leachon.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Aguirre tagged as 'protector' of 'pastillas' racket, denies accusations
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
At the Senate inquiry into corruption at the Bureau of Immigration, columnist Ramon Tulfo, citing information from whistleblower...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with