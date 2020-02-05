DepEd postpones national, regional events in February amid nCoV threat

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education has put on hold national and regional competitions for students in February amid the risk posed by the novel coronavirus.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones issued a memorandum released late Tuesday night postponing events that the department had planned for the month.

“Upon advice of [Department of Health], all national and regional activities involving learners and/or teachers requiring travel and congregation of various schools, divisions, and/or regions are suspended,” it read.

The suspension covers the following events:

National Science and Technology Fair

National Schools Press Conference

National Festival of Talents

The student journalism competition was supposed to be held in Tuguegarao, Cagayan on February 17-21.

All off-campus activities such as field trips are also suspended. It also “highly discouraged” gatherings of schools in division and district activities.

DepEd however stressed that the Palarong Pambansa, scheduled in May, is not covered by the suspension.

DOH reported on Tuesday that it is currently monitoring 105 patients under investigation for suspected case of nCoV. The Phllippines recorded its first death due to the novel coronavirus last weekend, with another confirmed case under observation.

Global death toll due to the virus outbreak has jumped to 490, as Hong Kong reported its first death Tuesday.

Official travel revoked

Briones also revoked official travel of DepEd personnel and learners in February to countries with confirmed cases of nCoV.

The Education department also reiterated the presidential directive banning travel to the People’s Republic of China and its special administrative regions Hong Kong and Macau.

Those returning to work and school from travel abroad are told to comply with quarantine procedures.

The Education department said it will “periodically evaluate the necessity of suspending such national and regional activities, and shall, every Monday and/or when the need arises, announce whether such suspension shall continue, depending on the development of the situation and upon the advice of the DOH.”

Briones earlier ordered the creation of the Task Force for the Management of DepEd Response to nCoV, noting that the flu virus is a “matter of serious and urgent concern.”

The task force “stands ready to contribute to overall government efforts for the management of this public health situation,” Memorandum 011 read.

The task force, composed of a policy group and an operations group headed by DepEd’s assistant secretary for administration, will lead efforts within the school system by formulating policies and developing strategies and action plans.