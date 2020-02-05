NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
DepEd postpones national, regional events in February amid nCoV threat
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - February 5, 2020 - 10:11am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education has put on hold national and regional competitions for students in February amid the risk posed by the novel coronavirus.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones issued a memorandum released late Tuesday night postponing events that the department had planned for the month.

“Upon advice of [Department of Health], all national and regional activities involving learners and/or teachers requiring travel and congregation of various schools, divisions, and/or regions are suspended,” it read.

The suspension covers the following events:

  • National Science and Technology Fair
  • National Schools Press Conference
  • National Festival of Talents

The student journalism competition was supposed to be held in Tuguegarao, Cagayan on February 17-21.

All off-campus activities such as field trips are also suspended. It also “highly discouraged” gatherings of schools in division and district activities.

DepEd however stressed that the Palarong Pambansa, scheduled in May, is not covered by the suspension.

DOH reported on Tuesday that it is currently monitoring 105 patients under investigation for suspected case of nCoV. The Phllippines recorded its first death due to the novel coronavirus last weekend, with another confirmed case under observation.

Global death toll due to the virus outbreak has jumped to 490, as Hong Kong reported its first death Tuesday. 

Official travel revoked

Briones also revoked official travel of DepEd personnel and learners in February to countries with confirmed cases of nCoV.

The Education department also reiterated the presidential directive banning travel to the People’s Republic of China and its special administrative regions Hong Kong and Macau.

Those returning to work and school from travel abroad are told to comply with quarantine procedures.

The Education department said it will “periodically evaluate the necessity of suspending such national and regional activities, and shall, every Monday and/or when the need arises, announce whether such suspension shall continue, depending on the development of the situation and upon the advice of the DOH.”

Briones earlier ordered the creation of the Task Force for the Management of DepEd Response to nCoV, noting that the flu virus is a “matter of serious and urgent concern.”

The task force “stands ready to contribute to overall government efforts for the management of this public health situation,” Memorandum 011 read.

 

The task force, composed of a policy group  and an operations group headed by DepEd’s assistant secretary for administration, will lead  efforts within the school system by formulating policies and developing strategies and action plans.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NEDA not consulted on ‘Duterte Legacy’ numbers — Pernia
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 21 hours ago
Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said the “Duterte Legacy” numbers were not shown to him for ...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate leaders urge Duterte: Reconsider VFA abrogation
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
As a Senate panel prepares to begin its review of the country’s military arrangements with the United States, three...
Headlines
fbfb
Bioweapon conspiracy video creeps into Senate coronavirus hearing
By Ratziel San Juan | 18 hours ago
Videos along with quote cards and full-text articles are the most common formats used to spread online disinformation in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines suspected nCoV patients jump to 80
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
The number of individuals in the country being monitored for possible novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease more than...
Headlines
fbfb
PPA to let in ships from China
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Ports Authority will not ban the entry of ships originating from China or from any of its special administrative...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 hours ago
DILG monitoring POGOs for nCoV cases
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Authorities are strictly monitoring Philippine offshore gaming operators for possible cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
House OKs revival of good manners subject
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
The House of Representatives yesterday approved, on third and final reading, two measures seeking to revive the Good Manners...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Senate nCoV inquiry: Cabinet men engage in finger-pointing
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Cabinet secretaries yesterday tried to shift the blame during a Senate hearing where it was learned that only 58 out of 331...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Thousands of OFWs fear losing jobs in Hong Kong, Macau
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Thousands of Filipino domestic helpers in Hong Kong and Macau fear losing their jobs amid the travel ban imposed by the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
PACC to probe DICT confidential funds issue
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) has started looking into the concerns of Information and Communications...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with