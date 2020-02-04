NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Arriving passengers wearing protective masks wait for their luggage at the international airport in Manila on February 3, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
DOH: 105 people under observation for possible nCoV
(Philstar.com) - February 4, 2020 - 5:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of individuals in the Philippines being monitored for possible novel coronavirus has risen to 105, latest figure from the Department of Health showed.

As of noon Tuesday, 90 patients under investigation remain admitted in hospitals, while 12 have already been discharged but under strict monitoring.

The two confirmed cases—one of whom died Saturday—and the Chinese man who tested negative for nCoV but died of pneumonia complete the tally of 105.

The PUIs are in the following regions:

  • 1 in Cordillera Administrative Region
  • 1 in Cagayan Valley
  • 3 in Ilocos Region
  • 16 in Central Luzon
  • 36 in National Capital Region (including 2 confirmed cases)
  • 4 in Calabarzon
  • 4 in Mimaropa
  • 3 in Eastern Visayas
  • 10 in Western Visayas
  • 16 in Central Visayas
  • 5 in Northern Mindanao
  • 6 in Davao

DOH said the “substantial” increase in the number of PUIs is due to the “strengthened surveillance system and contact tracing of the Epidemiology Bureau and the expansion of PUI category coverage to the whole of China.”

On Monday, the agency recorded 80 persons under investigation.

The number of people confirmed to have been infected by the SARS-like illness stood at 17,391 as of Tuesday, according to the World Health Organization. The virus has spread to more than 20 nations.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in China soared past 360, exceeding the 349 mainland fatalities from the SARS outbreak in 2002 and 2003. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

2019 NCOV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How effective is a travel ban in containing the novel coronavirus?
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
The Philippines' expanded travel ban came more than a week after Wuhan City, the epicenter of the epidemic in China, implemented...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines suspected nCoV patients jump to 80
By Sheila Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
The number of individuals in the country being monitored for possible novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease more than...
Headlines
fbfb
NEDA not consulted on ‘Duterte Legacy’ numbers — Pernia
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said the “Duterte Legacy” numbers were not shown to him for ...
Headlines
fbfb
Thousands denied entry at NAIA
By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
Thousands of incoming passengers of various nationalities who came from China, Hong Kong and Macau were prevented by immigration...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines watching developments on Thailand's potential 2019-nCoV cure
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the treatment in Thailand lacks scientific basis and noted that the "drug cocktail"...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
15 minutes ago
No slowing down for Duterte amid novel coronavirus fears
By Alexis Romero | 15 minutes ago
Fears over the novel coronavirus won't stop President Rodrigo Duterte from shaking hands with other people and limit...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Bioweapon conspiracy video creeps into Senate coronavirus hearing
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
Videos along with quote cards and full-text articles are the most common formats used to spread online disinformation in the...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
How the 2019 nCoV caused worldwide panic: A timeline
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
Here is a chronological timeline of events as they happened, according to the World Health Organization. 
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
DOH chief grilled for slow contact tracing of nCov patient's co-passengers
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 hours ago
Senators criticized the leadership of the Department of Health for failing to contact the rest of the co-passengers of a Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
OFWs affected by nCoV travel ban to receive P10K aid
4 hours ago
DOLE assured the OFWs affected by the temporary travel ban that they would receive financial assistance.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with