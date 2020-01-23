SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A thermal scanner screens arriving passengers for fever at Tianhe airport in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on January 23, 2020.
AFP/Leo Ramirez
Philippines suspends flights to, from coronavirus-hit Wuhan
(Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 6:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s Civil Aeronautics Board said it would suspend all flights to and from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a new virus outbreak that has claimed 17 lives.

“The suspension of flights between Wuhan and points in the Philippines will be the first step,” CAB Director Carmelo Arcilla said in a televised press briefing Thursday.

Flights from other cities in China will also be under strict monitoring

“We will continue to monitor the situation in coordination with the Department of Health regarding other cities in China and we will act as warranted by the situation,” Arcilla said. 

Royal Air Charter Service and Pan Pacific Airlines have flights to Wuhan, the CAB director said.

The announcement came after Wuhan—home to 11 million people—was put on effective lockdown. Planes and trains out of the city were canceled, with public buses and subways suspended and residents ordered not to leave “without a special reason.”

CAB also issued an advisory Thursday calling on carriers with flights coming directly or connecting from China to secure a health declaration checklist from the Bureau of Quarantine.

“[Carriers must] ensure the dissemination of the said checklist to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft and to mandatory fill out the said checklist prior to their disembarkation,” the advisory read.

More than 570 people have been infected with the virus across China. It has since been detected in Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the United States.

The coronavirus has caused alarm because of its similarity to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002 and 2003.

The Department of Transportation earlier said airports and seaports in the country have tightened their safety measures in a bid to stop the spread of the disease.

The Philippines has no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, the Department of Health said as it awaits results of the test sent to Australia on the specimen taken from a five-year-old boy who was hospitalized in Cebu City. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with a report from Agence France-Presse

2019-NCOV PHILIPPINE CIVIL AERONAUTICS BOARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Potential ABS-CBN shutdown a loss for Filipino audiences and culture too, scholars note
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
"Historically, Philippine TV acts as the government in the context of a weak state unable to respond to the needs of its poor...
Headlines
fbfb
Guevarra: Persona non grata reso vs Angkas owner 'non-binding' but executive branch may consider it
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Guevarra explained: “In the case of a resolution seeking to declare an alien as persona non grata, it is the president...
Headlines
fbfb
Residents given 48 hours to leave Taal danger zone
By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Residents still within the 14-kilometer danger zone around Taal Volcano were ordered by the police yesterday to leave within...
Headlines
fbfb
Human Rights Watch says Dela Rosa may face 'bigger' problems than canceled US visa soon
3 hours ago
Human Rights Watch said that former top cop Bato Dela Rosa “may still have a date with justice.”
Headlines
fbfb
US cancels Bato’s visa
By Paolo Romero | 20 hours ago
Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa confirmed yesterday that the United States government has cancelled his visa, and...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
‘Generally fair weather’ seen for Chinese New Year 2020 celebration
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Weather during the Chinese New Year celebration will be “generally fair.”
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Illegal possession of firearms trial vs Parojinog Jr. to proceed
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
“As it stands, the totality of the evidence presented by the People is sufficient to sustain conviction," the court...
Headlines
fbfb
Fact check: Locsin says no provision in US federal budget banning De Lima jailers
Although unconfirmed by the US Embassy, Dela Rosa said that he believed the cancellation was connected to his former role...
2 hours ago
Headlines
3 hours ago
Moms gather in Taguig to donate breast milk for Taal babies
3 hours ago
Around 400 mothers attended a milk-letting activity at the Lakeshore Tent in Lower Bicutan, Taguig.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Philippine Eagle found in Mt. Apo
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
A Philippine Eagle was recently found at Mt. Apo, the highest mountain in the country that covers the provinces of Davao del...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with