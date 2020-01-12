NAIA flights suspended indefinitely due to Taal Volcano ash cloud

MANILA, Philippines — A ll flights the the Ninoy Aquino International Airport have been suspended until further notice upon the order the Department of Transportation.

NAIA initially announced that flights at the country's main gateway would have to be suspended until 11 p.m. due to the eruption of Taal Volcano Sunday afternoon.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade directed aviation authorities to go beyond the initial scheduled re-opening of the airport after a briefing by Manila International Airport Authority chief Ed Monreal and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines director general Jim Sydiongco .

According to Monreal, runways and ramps of the airport have accumulated ash as of Sunday evening.

The suspension of flights at NAIA will remain in effect while MIAA and CAAP are scheduled to assess the situation early Monday.

CAAP is closely monitoring the track of the ash cloud, which may go northeast, through the Volcanic Advisory Center of Japan

Passengers discouraged to go to NAIA

Monreal also appealed to passengers to not go to NAIA as flights have been suspended indefinitely.

The MIAA will also be shutting down some air handling units to avoid ash ingestion, the DOTr said in a statement.

As of writing time, a total of 172 flights — 169 canceled and three diverted — have been affected by the suspension of operations.