LIVE updates: Earthquakes associated with Taal Volcano eruption

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:44 a.m.) — Almost a hundred minor earthquakes have been recorded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology in the provinces of Cavite and Batangas since the phreatic or steam-driven eruption of the Taal Volcano on Sunday afternoon.

Phreatic eruptions happen when magma heats underground or surface water and creates steam.

“Such intense seismic activity probably signifies continuous magma intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity,” state volcanologists said in an advisory.

Phivolcs advised the residents in these within the 14-kilometer radius from the Taal main crater of total evacuation. It also warned the residents in areas north of Batangas against the effects of heavy and prolonged ashfall.

View the live list of earthquake updates here (Can’t view the live list? Click here)